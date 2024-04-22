Watch out! Important timetable changes announced for 3 Dutch stations

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Perhaps the promise of better weather has you planning a day trip or weekend away during the upcoming month? If you’re intending to take the train, there are some important changes to know! 👇🚊

ProRail and the NS are planning renovation work on three train stations across the country, and warn travellers to expect cancellations and delays in the coming days.

At present, the list of stations includes Amsterdam Centraal, Zwolle, and Tilburg.

Amsterdam Centraal: Expect additional transfers & longer travel times

ProRail has announced that they’ll be hard at work renovating sections of the track at Amsterdam Centraal — as well as parts of the route to Amsterdam Bijlmer — from April 29 to May 4.

NS advises travellers to use alternative public transport or hop on temporary train-replacement buses, as train travel will likely be hectic during this period.

Dutch-train-pulling-into-amsterdam-centraal-station-while-people-walk-on-platform
NS suggests taking the bus, if you can! Image: Depositphotos

Zwolle: No trains from April 29 to May 1

Similarly, work will also be carried out around Station Zwolle.

ProRail states that no trains will run to and from Zwolle from April 29 to May 1, but travellers can expect additional buses to cover sections of the route.

Tilburg: No trains from April 28 to May 12

As a fourth platform is being added to Station Tilburg (and the first is being renovated), no trains will run to or from the station for 15 days between April 28 and May 12.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Amsterdammer diagnosed with ‘super coronavirus’ after being infected for over 600 days
