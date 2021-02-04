Whilst coronavirus vaccinations are not compulsory in the Netherlands, under Dutch law, private institutions have the right to request proof of vaccination. This means that Dutch companies, schools, cafés and restaurants may be able to request a vaccine certificate in the future.

In a recommendation to the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, the Health Council warns that the Netherlands needs to avoid “prohibited exclusion, discrimination or violation of privacy rules” if this is to be allowed.

The Health Council writes that the decision to request a vaccine certificate may be made based on an institution’s economic interests and the wish to protect the health and safety of its visitors.

However, they point out that the advantages need to outweigh the disadvantages: “such a measure always requires a balancing of interests,” the recommendation states. Institutions may therefore be asked to prove that the request is necessary and serves a purpose.

The Health Council recommends that alternative steps be considered in order to avoid cases of exclusion, such as “a recent negative test result or replacement efforts such as wearing a mouth mask.”

