Counting down the days until someone in head-to-toe PPE comes at you with a shiny needle? Same. While you’re dreaming about what you will do once society is rid of the curse that is coronavirus, familiarise yourself with where you can get your vaccine fix.

The Netherlands can expect to see one large vaccination centre in each of the country’s GGD regions. The first vaccinations begin on January 8 and will be given to healthcare workers. From January 18, the RIVM claims that vaccinations will be carried out at 25 vaccination halls in the different regions.

How does it work?

Each person who wants to be vaccinated against coronavirus can expect an invitation to get vaccinated at their nearest GGD. For the time being, once you receive your invitation, you must call your GGD to book the appointment, however, it is expected this step may become digital at a later date.

When exactly you receive your invitation depends on your age, occupation and health status. Once you receive the vaccine, you will be expected to return for a booster vaccine at least 21 days after your initial dose.

Where will I be vaccinated?

While the Netherlands has fallen under some criticism in the past when it came to its vaccination strategy — or lack thereof — the country now has at least 25 vaccination halls. These are located in a variety of buildings, such as gyms, stadiums and airports.

RTL Nieuws has compiled a complete list of the various vaccination halls, so here is where you can expect to walk, cycle, run or skip to for your future vaccination:

GGD Amsterdam: RAI in Amsterdam

GGD Haaglanden: P2 ADO Stadium in The Hague

GGD Utrecht: Expo in Houten

GGD Kennemerland: the XL test street at Schiphol

GGD Hollands Noorden: Event area at the Olympiaweg in Alkmaar

GGD Rotterdam: Rotterdam the Hague Airport in Rotterdam

GGD Hollands Midden: Event and Convention Center ECC Leiden

GGD Zuid-Holland-Zuid: Sports hall Deetos in Dordrecht

GGD Limburg-South: Mecc in Maastricht

GGD Brabant-Zuidoost: Indoor Sports Center in Eindhoven

GGD Groningen: Martiniplaza in Groningen

GGD IJsselland: IJsselhallen in Zwolle

GGD Friesland: WTC Expo in Leeuwarden

GGD Twente: Parking space 3 of the University of Twente in Enschede

GGD Drenthe: TT Circuit in Assen

GGD Zaanstreek-Waterland: sports complex De Beuk in Purmerend

GGD Gooi- en Vechtstreek: In Huizen (exact location will be announced later)

GGD Flevoland: In Lelystad (exact location will be announced later)

GGD North-East Gelderland: Sports hall Mheenpark in Apeldoorn

GGD Gelderland Middle: Papendal Sports Center in Arnhem

GGD Heart for Brabant: Former distribution center of the Jumbo in Veghel

GGD Zeeland: Zeelandhallen in Goes (and for the time being as an extra location hospital Zorgsaam in Terneuzen)

GGD West-Brabant: Amphia Hospital in Breda

GGD Limburg-Noord: Frederik Hendrik Barracks in Venlo-Blerick

GGD Gelderland South: Empty warehouse in Wijchen

Feature Image: Retha Ferguson/Wikimedia Commons/CC1.0