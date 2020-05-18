HBO, MBO and university students who are dealing with a delay in graduation as a result of the coronavirus crisis will get a refund of three months’ worth of tuition fee, NOS reports.

Because of the coronavirus crisis, lots of students who would have graduated this summer have needed to take a bit longer with their study. Whether that is because they couldn’t conduct research for their final thesis, or they couldn’t undertake a mandatory internship, students across the country have been seriously affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Who will the refund apply to?

The refund will apply to any delayed students who would have graduated between September 2020 and January 2021. The refund, worth three months of education, will vary between €150 and €535 depending on the level of education a student is undertaking. It is not yet clear when the students will actually receive the refund.

How will the government check if a student is delayed by coronavirus?

Crucially, the government won’t be checking if a student’s delay in graduating is actually as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Naturally, this would be nigh on impossible to prove, in any case: people might procrastinate more if they’re stressed about the pandemic, for example.

Extra grants for students who rely on them

Students who rely on basic and supplementary grants from the government to fund their studies may also be eligible for extra money. If a student’s grant expires in July, August or September, they will be eligible for a one-off grant, which again, depending on their level of education and the type of grant, will vary between 800 and 2000 euros.

Minister is sympathetic to students

Minister van Engelshoven has expressed sympathy for this group of students. “They have lost their part-time jobs, the education is organized in a different way. A lot of things that students find important cannot be done right now: they can’t go to the café, there are no festivals this summer. And also their perspective on the labor market is different. This group is really struggling. That’s why I think it’s important that we compensate the group that is now inevitably delayed.”

The cabinet has now put together a package of €500 million extra for education in general, of which €200 million will be going towards the students who cannot graduate on time now.

