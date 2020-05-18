The horeca industry is certainly one of the most gravely affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Concerned about the risk of bankruptcy, the beach clubs in The Hague want to reopen their doors this Wednesday, reports NU.

Letter by the Association of Beach Operators

The Association of Beach Operators wrote a letter to the municipality of The Hague, arguing for the reasons why they wish to open on Wednesday. Among the reasons is that other beach clubs along the Dutch coast have already opened, such as in Hoek van Holland.

André Triep, chairman of the Association, said that “The beach season should already be in full swing. It is Ascension next week and the weather will be beautiful. We will open our toilets, rent a limited number of beds and also arrange take-away.”

Catering establishments are supposed to reopen on June 1.

Fines won’t matter if the beach clubs go bankrupt

The owners of the beach clubs have promised they will carefully adhere to the coronavirus safety measures. If the municipality will not allow them to open and give them fines, they will need to do so to the 70 beach operators in The Hague. And according to them, “If we go bankrupt anyway, such a ticket makes little difference.”

The Hague municipality has not yet responded to their letter.

