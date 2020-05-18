High schools plan to reopen on June 2 for a brief period before summer, but are struggling slightly with the implementation of some coronavirus measures.

Namely, keeping a 1.5-meter distance, Trouw reports. Although this rule doesn’t apply to primary schools, it does when it comes to secondary schools.

The dilemma

Keeping this distance would mean that only 1/4 of the student body could be present at a time. Although not all students will come to school as often and students that require physical education will be prioritised.

This means that teachers would need to teach the same class four times, which won’t be feasible.

Problem-solving

Consequently, schools have come up with difficult solutions, such as working with small groups and streaming classes online for students at home to view. Thus, most schools will retain some form of online education.

Vulnerable students who don’t receive enough support at home are welcome at schools, as are VMBO students who have practical lessons such as welding.

This is because these students require certain equipment that cannot be obtained at home, or demonstrations that cannot be taught over a simple Zoom call.

Ad

Trial period

The few weeks before summer vacation are sort of a trial period, in which schools can test how learning can continue under the coronavirus for the coming year, should circumstances remain the same.

Do you have a high schooler heading back to school on June 2? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Gustavo Fring/Pexels