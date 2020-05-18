One of the things that we dearly miss in this crisis is going to a museum and appreciating some classical beauty.

Thankfully, the Rembrandt Association and outdoor media operators have joined forces to bring the art from the museums all the way to the streets.

“Art you remember”

The plan is to showcase famous Dutch works of art in different open spaces throughout the Netherlands. This includes bus stations in over 280 Dutch municipalities. The artworks that will be showcased have been selected by the public.

They include classical works of art such as Rembrandt’s “Titus to the lectern” and Lourens Alma Tadema “Amo te ama me”. Fusien Bijl de Vroe, who is the director of the Rembrandt Association, said that “These works were submitted by art lovers for our Art you remember. Their often personal explanations show the power of art, how it moves and fascinates. It is comforting to know that this art is also there in difficult times and is waiting for a reunion.”

Open-air exhibition

Despite the current coronavirus measures, quite a lot of people are still out and about in their local neighbourhoods.

As such, the purpose of this exhibit is to bring art closer to people. Besides, this will also help the advertising industry, which has been hard-hit by the coronavirus crisis. And of course, having all this art will bring more beauty in the streets.

Do you have any famous artworks you’d like to see at your local bus stop? Let us know in the comments!

Ad

Feature Image: © VerenigingRembrandt_Kunstdiejebijblijven_Clear Channel_ location Utrecht