A survey of South-Hollanders has shown that the coronavirus crisis doesn’t have to be all bad news: people are having more sex and masturbating more often during the lockdown, AD reports.

The survey of 1400 people was carried out by EDC Retail, more commonly known as EasyToys. Although lockdown has been hard in many ways, Dutchies have been taking things into their own hands to deal with the stress of the situation.

More interest in sex during the intelligent lockdown

61% of those surveyed said that they were more interested in sex than usual. 96% of those with children said that they’d had sex during the coronavirus crisis, and 91% of those in a relationship but without children said the same.

The survey also showed that Dutchies are having sex more often: 3.3 times a week on average, in comparison to the pre-lockdown 2.8 average. 25% of those surveyed said that they were also taking advantage of the slower pace of life and extending the amount of time they take to have sex.

Single people are having fun too

And what about the single people? Well, apart from the RIVM’s advice to find a sex buddy, 75% of single people are masturbating more often. Their reasons are pretty simple: “time and boredom”.

Please don’t tell us anything about your sex life in the comments below.

Feature Image: Toa Heftiba/Unsplash