You’ve landed in the Netherlands and now you’re looking to land a sweet phone deal. Just one thing — you’ve already got a killer phone in your pocket loaded with all your apps, contacts, and photos! You don’t need a phone, but you do need to be able to use it. It might be time to consider a sim-only phone subscription.

But why choose a sim-only phone subscription over a pre-paid sim-card, or a subscription with a phone included?

Well, firstly, a pre-paid sim-card typically offers as little as half the included value of calls, texts, and data.

Secondly, a subscription with a phone included locks you into a long-term contract with an expensive repayment option each month.

For the best value and flexibility, consider a sim-only phone subscription instead. Here are four reasons why a sim-only subscription is a better option:

4 Control your monthly costs while staying connected By taking advantage of a sim-only subscription you get a set amount of value to use each month. For example, you may pay €15 euro per month, and get 7GB of included data, plus unlimited calls and SMS. As long as you don’t go wild streaming YouTube videos for hours and cross over that 7GB limit, all you will pay is that €15 — and you’ll never have to worry about not being able to make a call or send a message when you need to. 3 Can easily get a Dutch bank account to sign up with If you’re new to the Netherlands and feel like you can’t get a phone subscription because they all need a pesky Dutch bank account, no stress — just sign up with bunq or N26 online and grab that Dutch IBAN. Plus, it will be helpful for more than just for your phone bill 😉 2 More flexibility in your contract Sick of being locked into two-year contracts? The great thing about choosing a sim-only subscription for your phone is that the contracts are much more flexible: some are for as little as one month! That means if you’re only in the Netherlands for a short term, you don’t need to lose value on a prepaid subscription. If you’re looking for the best value for your money, you can compare all these mobiel abonnement options (as we say in Dutch) by sorting by price, inclusions, and contract length. 1 Incredible value When telecommunications providers have to provide expensive cellphones, they can bear a lot of that cost. If you choose a sim-only subscription you’re only paying for the telecommunications providers service — so you can get an even better deal!

How to find the best deal in the Netherlands?

The Netherlands has three main telecommunications providers and dozens of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). That means the number of different options you have to research to find your perfect phone plan can look crazy, so if you have any tips to share with other readers – sharing is caring!

Got a hot tip on a great sim-only subscription for the Netherlands? Leave it in the comments below!

Feature Image: Lisa Fotios/Pexels