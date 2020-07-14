This is the second weekly coronavirus update for the Netherlands. Since June 30, the RIVM has shifted to weekly updates.

The RIVM reports that this week eight people have passed away from coronavirus, and 16 people were hospitalised with the virus. There were 534 new cases this week. That is a higher increase than what we saw last week.

Last week, 19 people passed away, and 432 new cases were confirmed. The RIVM also reported that nine people were hospitalised.

Currently, the reproductive number in the Netherlands is 1.06, which is slightly above the “warning” level of 1. In practice, what this number means is that everyone who gets infected with coronavirus ends up infecting slightly more than one other person, on average.

Throughout the world, fears of a second wave of coronavirus abound. The Dutch government has been discussing what is to happen if a second wave of the virus hits the Netherlands again. A country-wide lockdown is not likely, says President Hubert Bruls of the Security Council. He emphasised the importance of source and contact investigations.

He acknowledged that many people are feeling a bit nervous about a second wave, “Each of us is a bit afraid of the horror that we will all be back in those measures for months.” Last week, Bruls said that local and regional lockdowns would be difficult to carry out, though. “You can only oblige people to isolate themselves from an infection. You can close a company or a home. That is clear, but it is difficult to impose measures locally.”

