Figures from the RIVM and CBS show that the number of smokers among young people, aged between 20 and 24, remains high.

The Trimbos Institute, the knowledge centre on tobacco, drugs, alcohol and mental health, remarked that the number of youth who smoke has not decreased, as reported by NOS.

Marc Wilmsen from the Institute expressed his concern over young adults smoking. “It is especially important for this group to stop smoking because tobacco addiction continues to develop during this period. The longer they smoke, the more difficult it is to get rid of it again.”

In the age group between 25 and 29, more and more people smoke every day. According to Wilmsen, that’s why it’s important for youngsters to stop smoking in time.

Stress an underlying factor in smoking

Around a third of young smokers tried to quit last year. Of the young adults who did not try to quit smoking, the Institute believes that they mainly smoke to relax. According to Wilmsen “This suggests an underlying problem, namely stress among young adults.”

The Institute is also struggling to reach young smokers with more info and campaigns. “There is little enthusiasm in this group to call in help to quit smoking. This is worrying because quitting without help regularly fails. At the same time, it is the group where the tobacco industry focuses its marketing, for example through influencers on social media.”

Feature Image: emil_erv/Pixabay