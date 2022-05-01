Canada and the Netherlands: the ultimate BFF’s

Back in high school, I never understood why I had to study history. I thought all those dates were just random numbers strung together with the purpose of confusing my poorly-focused brain.

Over time, my interests have evolved and undoubtedly matured — so I’ve dusted off a piece of history that I think is quite interesting given that firstly, I am a Canadian, and secondly, I lived in the Netherlands for almost a year.

The story begins

Let’s rewind the clock 75+ years to a bleak and tragic time in history: World War II. Unfortunately, the Netherlands’ goal to stay neutral is shattered as Nazi Germany invades the tiny, flat country on May 10, 1940.

The bombing of Rotterdam, also known as the Rotterdam Blitz. Image: Unknown author/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

The day after Rotterdam was bombed on May 14, 1940 — leaving many dead and even more homeless — the Dutch surrendered to German troops to avoid similar attacks on other Dutch cities.

The birth of Princess Margriet

Princess Juliana holding Princess Margriet, 1943. Image: Yousef Karsh/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

Following the German occupation of the Netherlands, the Dutch royal family decides to rule in exile from the United Kingdom. The following month, Princess Juliana brings her daughters, Princess Beatrix and Princess Irene, to Ottawa, Canada for a safe harbour.

On January 19, 1943, Princess Juliana gives birth to her third daughter, Princess Margriet, at the Ottawa Civic Hospital. The Canadian Government temporarily declares the hospital ward an international territory.

This means that Princess Margriet inherits Dutch citizenship from her mother as opposed to receiving dual citizenship — which would affect her right to the throne when the time came. Now that’s what I call special treatment!

Canadian forces liberate the Netherlands

Canadian infantrymen partying with Dutch civilians like it’s 1945. Image: Tylerweatherill/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

In 1945, the First Canadian Army leads the liberation of the Netherlands. On May 5 (Bevrijdigingsdag), Nazi German forces fully surrender in Wageningen.

The Canadian Tulip Festival

Tulips at Parliament Hill, Ottawa. Image: Depositphotos

As a show of appreciation for Canada’s involvement in aiding the Netherlands during the war, Princess Juliana gifted the people of Canada 100,000 tulip bulbs. 🌷

When she became Queen of the Netherlands in 1948, she continued sending thousands of tulips every year during her reign. Princess Juliana sure knows how to take a bouquet of flowers to the next level — romantics, take note.

This tremendous gift sparked great interest among Canadians and quickly became a popular tourist attraction.

The world-renowned Armenian-Canadian photographer Malak Karsh saw an opportunity to truly celebrate the tulips and what they represented.

The Canadian Tulip Festival attracts 600,000 visitors each year. Image: YAYImages /Depositphotos

At Malak’s suggestion, the Ottawa Board of Trade gave birth to the Canadian Tulip Festival. The first one was held in 1953. Since then, the festival takes place every year in the month of May, which is obviously quite fitting.

Another surprising Canadian connection

The connection between the Dutch and Canadians doesn’t end there. When I was living in Amsterdam between 2012 and 2013, I encountered a lot of things that surprised me.

One of those things was the abundance of Canada Goose jackets worn by the tall Dutchies. Seeing those jackets floating around the cobble-stoned streets of tiny Amsterdam with its canals and skinny houses shattered my assumptions that these puffy jackets were only worn by Canadians.

Visa policies

Putting wintery fashion aside, I would be remiss not to mention visas. Both nations have more relaxed policies regarding travel to and from each country. Canadians travelling to the Netherlands can stay there for up to three months without a visa and Dutchies can travel to Canada for up to six months without a visa.

While I was living and working in the Netherlands, I was there on a Working Holiday Scheme, a program that is exclusive to a few countries, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Work hard, play hard. Image: Depositphotos

Its purpose is to give young people of the aforementioned nationalities an opportunity to stay in the Netherlands for up to 12 months while working to support their extended vacation filled with sightseeing, eating, and partying.

Okay, that’s not the official wording but that’s basically what it’s for. My main intention was to find temporary work rather than vacation, although that was obviously a huge part of my stay. Work hard, play hard, right?

I must admit, I’m still bitter that it took me five months to get my residence card — I thought being a Canadian was going to give me an advantage. Damn you, Dutch government, we were supposed to be bros.

I will, however, commend your nation for bitterballen and its love of biking. For that, this Canadian will always have a tiny bit of Dutchness in her heart.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally written in May 2014, and was fully updated in May 2022 for your reading pleasure.