Does the Dutch royal family pay taxes? What exactly is the financial status of the royal family in the Netherlands?

This is a good question, especially when keeping in mind that the Dutch are amongst the last remaining kingdoms in Europe. Sure, the chancellor of Germany or the French president do their taxes. (Hopefully.)

But how does it work with the royal family? Does Queen Maxima sit behind the computer every year around April to fill in her income tax returns? 🤔

Do the royals pay taxes in the Netherlands?

We’ll cut it short: no, the royal family of the Netherlands does not pay taxes.

Under the constitution, royal house members receiving a stipend are exempt from income tax over that stipend.

They are also exempt from all personal taxes over assets and possessions that they use or need in the execution of their functions for the kingdom.

On top of that, the monarch and the heir are apparently also exempt from any tax that concerns inheritances received from members of the royal house. 👑

Phew, that’s a lot of tax exemption. Here’s a summary. 👇🏻

The Dutch royal family is exempt from taxes on:

income

inheritance

donations

a part of the capital money (used to carry out their functions for the kingdom)

cars and motorcycles with an AA license plate

The Dutch royal family is taxed on:

private capital

VAT on groceries

dogs

Should the royals pay taxes in the Netherlands?

We think so. For one, the Dutch Royals are very expensive, according to research by the University of Ghent. In 2012, the royal house of Oranje-Nassau cost Dutch taxpayers €36 million per year, says The Guardian.

That makes them the most expensive royal family in Europe! Jesus, dial it down on those expenses, Willem-Alexander!

The King, the Queen and the oldest Princess also get constitutional benefits that increase annually at the same rate as the salaries of governmental officials. And they get compensation for paying their staff too!

We’re sure there is plenty left to pay for taxes that benefit everyone. 😊

The King and Queen and their three daughters. Image: Koninklijkhuis

When asked — Do you agree with the statement: “the king, queen and princess Beatrix should pay taxes over their income and wealth, like all Dutch?” — 65% of Dutchies said yes in this 2019 survey by Statistica.

Why don’t the royals pay taxes in the Netherlands?

There are rumours that since the establishment of a new financial system managing the Royals’ expenses in the early 70s, a deal was made with the Dutch cabinet to guarantee that the ‘losses’ of replacing the old system would be compensated.

If this is true, this agreement would still be ongoing.

A couple of years ago, a report detailing this theory stirred up quite some controversy. There was even a committee put in place to clarify the matter. However, in the end, a conclusion was reached that no such deal was ever made. 🤷‍♀️

Is it the end of it?

Of course not. This has sparked again a discussion about whether the Royals should pay taxes like everyone else.

What is the opinion of Prime Minister Rutte, you ask? Something along the lines of “everything should stay as it is, cause changing the rules would be too complicated”.

Do you think the royals should pay taxes? Let us know in the comments!

