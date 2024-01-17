Should the king pay taxes? Yes, says Dutch Cabinet

The Cabinet's done with tax-free royals! 🙅🏻‍♀️

NewsPolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
King-willem-alexanders-during-kings-day-in-the-netherlands-2015
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/willem-alexander-king%27s-day.html?filter=all&qview=78050692

The majority of the Dutch House of Representatives and the Senate are officially in favour of making the king cough it up.

In the Netherlands, a majority of two-thirds of the House of Representatives is needed to launch an amendment to the Dutch constitution.

This meant that those who wanted to see the king finally paying taxes had to get the majority of the House of Representatives and Senate to vote in favour.

This has finally happened.

“It is important that the king also pays income tax. The teacher and the police officer do that too. Everyone in the Netherlands contributes to public facilities”, D66 MP Joost Sneller, the man who came up with the proposal, tells AD.

What does this mean?

For now, the king can happily continue to enjoy paying absolutely zero tax on his annual income. However, his days as a tax-free royal may be numbered.

READ MORE | 9 things you didn’t know about King Willem-Alexander

Now that there is a majority to amend the constitution, it’s up to outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte to see it carried out.

There’s just one problem, D66 doubts Rutte will listen to the Cabinet’s majority. “Rutte’s basic attitude has always been: the less changes, the better,” Sneller says.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #121: hate on the King and all of his blunders

However, there is hope in the new government — once it is formed. This is because parties such as the NSC, BBB, and PVV are not big fans of the king’s tax exemption.

In other words, we may have to wait for the new government formation before we will see the king paying taxes. 👀

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
5 things that will surprise you when you first arrive in the Netherlands
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Will the winter weather continue? Here’s what the NL can expect in the coming days

The beginning of this week was a snowy one for many in the Netherlands — but will the wintery weather...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

5 things that will surprise you when you first arrive in the Netherlands

Laila Robles Martínez - 0
When my husband and I were first presented with the opportunity to live in The Hague, we didn't really know what to expect. We...

Will the winter weather continue? Here’s what the NL can expect in the coming days

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
The beginning of this week was a snowy one for many in the Netherlands — but will the wintery weather continue on this wonderful...

This Dutch provider is offering free energy (but there’s a catch)

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
With many finding the cost of living increasingly unaffordable here in the Netherlands, energy stands out as a major wallet-drainer. One Dutch provider's solution?...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.