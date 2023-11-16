CultureHistorySociety

Why is Amsterdam’s Red Light District red? The answer is, well, kinda gross

It ain't sexy 💋

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz

Everyone’s heard of Amsterdam’s infamous Red Light District. 

Maybe you’ve been there as a tourist, or perhaps you’ve been there to… purchase a service.

But have you ever wondered why the lights are red?

The answer to this question dates back decades — even centuries. To cover that, let’s quickly examine some of the Red Light District’s history.

A short and sweet history of the Red Light District

Back in the 13th century, when de Wallen first came to be, it was a time when buying a house would cost you one sheep.

We didn’t have the immediate distraction of modern technology, so the city’s entertainment options were limited, to say the least. So what could sailors do? Park their boats and head straight to the “ladies in red,” as they were called!

Red-light-district-amsterdam-stay-away-campaign
Amsterdam’s Red Light District today is very different to its past. Image: Depositphotos

The sailors would have fun with the ladies, grab some drinks (hydration ✅), and then head straight to the Oude Kerk (Old Church) to ask for forgiveness for their sins. That’s why the church is there, so sailors could act as if nothing had happened.

Apparently, hedonism is as old as organised religion.

So, why is Amsterdam’s Red Light District red?

Entertainment wasn’t the only thing lacking back in the day. Have you ever heard of this little thing called “healthcare“? Well, that was a part of life that didn’t really exist yet.

Naturally, working as a sex worker exposes someone to all kinds of people. Sailors were getting all kinds of illnesses at sea, and the ladies were, well, exposed in all the wrong places.

the-red-light-district-amsterdam-moulin-rouge-oudeszijds-achterburgwal-at-night
You’ll never look at these lights in the same way again. Image: Depositphotos

Alright, we won’t sugarcoat it: the lights are red because they hid the symptoms of STIs like syphilis: skin rashes, oozing sores, and even hair loss. Umm….yikes. 

The lights are just bright enough that people could find their bearings but dim enough to hide anything…unseemly.

READ MORE | History of Amsterdam’s Red Light District: the intriguing past unveiled

Out of sight, out of mind, apparently. (Perhaps a solid time to remind people to wear protection and get tested regularly. It’s better for everyone!)

Misconceptions about the Red Light District

Now that we’ve broken the ice, why not debunk some flimflam while we have you here? 

First, there’s not just one Red Light District in Amsterdam. These streets are found not only in the Netherlands but around the world! The main difference is that in the Netherlands, sex work is legal and regulated, which gives the Netherlands this mythologised, touristic appeal.

Secondly, these districts are not only focused on female street prostitution. For example, the big, famous Red Light District in Amsterdam (the one you know about) also has bars, sex museums, and theatres. As you now know, you can even go there for your Sunday Service. 🙏

READ MORE | Sex work is work: etiquette and a guide to Amsterdam’s Red Light District

The third and most important point we want to clarify is that these sex workers deserve the same treatment as any other workers. 

The commercialisation of this district created a weird, product-focused view of these women. But sex work is still work

Why legalise sex work?

Sex workers are employees, and they deserve the respect of any other. The upside of legalising sex work is that it offers at least a little more protection for sex workers. 

For example, regular inspections are carried out, and healthcare and social service organisations help sex workers who need it, says the Municipality of Amsterdam.

It also means that if anything goes wrong during their work, sex workers can report this to the police without worrying about being punished themselves.

Generally, the municipality acknowledges any legal work, so sex workers get benefits and assistance like any other legal business.

Clearly, this is a service that people have always pursued. Luckily we have STI tests now! 🩺

Did you know this is why the lights are red? Do you have any more interesting facts about the Red Light District? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Here to stay: 1 in 3 expats still in the Netherlands after 7 years
Next article
Btw, turns out public sex in this Amsterdam park is LEGAL 
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

Btw, turns out public sex in this Amsterdam park is LEGAL 

If you know, you know. And if you don’t know, well…now you do. Since 2008, having sex in Amsterdam’s Vondelpark...
Ellen Ranebo -
Culture

Holidays in the Netherlands 2023: when are the public, national, and school holidays?

There are holidays of cultural, religious and historical significance throughout the year in the Netherlands — but when should you...
Emma Brown -
Culture

Sinterklaas for expats: all the Dutch you need to make it through the holiday season

"It's almost Pakjesavond!" Almost what? Yup, to internationals, Dutch traditions can seem confusing or just plain weird. But you've come...
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

Btw, turns out public sex in this Amsterdam park is LEGAL 

If you know, you know. And if you don’t know, well…now you do. Since 2008, having sex in Amsterdam’s Vondelpark...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

Btw, turns out public sex in this Amsterdam park is LEGAL 

Ellen Ranebo - 0
If you know, you know. And if you don’t know, well…now you do. Since 2008, having sex in Amsterdam’s Vondelpark has been legal —...

Here to stay: 1 in 3 expats still in the Netherlands after 7 years

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 1
Yep, a lot of people like the Netherlands enough to stick around for almost a decade. Most of them live in Amsterdam (of course),...

Schiphol’s downsizing plans scrapped due to pressure from US and EU

Ellen Ranebo - 0
After an intense meeting with the US earlier this week, it seems the Netherlands has been bullied into abolishing the Schiphol reduction plan. ✈️ Yup....

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.