There are questions that every foreigner will be asked by locals in the Netherlands, and in true Dutch style, they’ll be pretty direct about it.

Maybe you’ve heard about the bluntness of the Dutch, or have experienced it yourself already. Either way, here are some tips for how to deal with Dutch directness.

I arrived here young and silly, in love with a Dutch guy I had met in my home country. I had no idea about anything I was about to get into and especially not about Dutch directness. My initial experience with was shock, to say the least. It hit me hard and I was left with my mouth wide open!

It became apparent after living here for a year or two that I was being asked the same questions. At first, I didn’t know how to answer them, but after a while, I became a professional.

If all things fail when asked a question, just laugh and nod! Image: Freepik

Here is a list of the most frequently asked questions I have encountered from the locals since my arrival and how you can answer them. In other words: this is my go-to guide to prepare you for Dutch directness!

1. Hoe is het met je Nederlands? (How’s it going with your Dutch?)

“How’s it going with your Dutch?” — This question is the number one, most frequently asked question you are sure to hear throughout your stay here. It is a question that will never go away.

You will be asked this by absolute strangers, people you hardly know, grandmas and general people passing you in the street on a bike. You could be asked in any kind of setting, so be prepared.

The first few times I was asked this question, I was speechless! Later, I started to try my best attempt of: “um, ja goed”

This question will follow you everywhere, be prepared! Image: Freepik

I was told, I sounded German. Well, Germany is close by, so that’s good right?! I often thought I was safe and this question wouldn’t be asked because I was at a place like a festival and being tipsy, they surely wouldn’t bring up such a subject…I was wrong.

It doesn’t matter if there is pumping music and you’re already slurring your own native language, you will be confronted with the recurring: “Hoe is het met je Nederlands?” 😅

So, when you are asked this question, I suggest you are ready with a solid pronounced answer. Say it with confidence, even if you are shaking in your boots. Look them directly in the eye, stand up straight and practice, practice, practice!

Here are some helpful phrases to answer this question:

“Mijn Nederlands is uitstekend.” (My Dutch is excellent.)

“Ja, gaat goed.” (Yes, it’s going good.)

“Komt goed.” (It’s coming along.)

“Lekker.” (Nicely.)

“Slecht” (Bad.)

Don’t be intimidated when everyone is paying attention to you; look confident! Image: Freepik

2. Don’t you miss your family?

Hmmm? Well of course I do. This question was asked repeatedly and usually straight after asking how my Dutch was. I was initially shocked when I was asked this as I was not sure exactly why I was being asked this. Were they trying to find out if I was a runaway?

Some people I barely knew gave me a look, like how could you ever leave your family? I felt strange, guilty and as though I had committed a crime for wanting to see the world, follow a dream and be young and in love!

Well, after some consideration, I guess it could just be a cultural difference. The size of the Netherlands means family is always close by and families tend to stay close to each other.

For example, my Dutch partner’s family all live in one village — literally one block away from each other. If I ride my bike through this village, I am sure to run into his aunties, cousins, and oma. In Australia, my family lives all over the country.

I started to try to answer this question with things like: “Ja, but technology is so good these days, so it’s fine.”

The biggest hurdle would have to be the time difference. Image: Freepik

Nevertheless, I still felt like I was getting some judgmental looks. My advice to answer this is perhaps not to try to defend yourself because there is no need to. My family loves me, and I love them (no matter the distance between us.)

3. Where are you from?

This is a general question, which always follows a similar reaction.

“Where are you from?”

“I am from Australia.”

“Oh, my uncle’s son’s best friend is there in blah blah blah…”

… or

“Oooh, I’ve always wanted to visit!”

Okay, I get it, many Dutch people get excited when they hear about my country — and it’s sweet. But at the same time, I really don’t care to hear it… Pardon me if that’s rude (or direct 😉), but I simply don’t.

I’m not sure if you will experience this coming from other countries, but I’m guessing you will. Maybe you don’t mind at first, but after a while, that may change. My advice is to always nod and smile and pretend to be interested, it works best for me!

4. Why are you here?

Once I’ve established the strong connection to my country, this question is asked as a follow-up. I kind of enjoy this question though; it humours me!

There is a look in their eyes, like how could I ever leave that amazing place, Australia, and come here? This rainy and grey country. 🌧️

Australia is often seen as a godly place with weather that is always good, and life is all rainbows and lollipops. Well, it’s not! THE WEATHER CAN BE TERRIBLE, it does get cold and life can be hard sometimes (yes, even with that amazing nature and long stretched sandy beaches).

Don’t take Dutch directness to heart, they’re just blunt! Image: Freepik

On the other side of that question, why I am here? Well yes, I fell madly in love with a Dutchman.

So, I often answer with something like: “Oh yes, I was young and in love.”

“Oh, but why didn’t your partner move to Australia?” they ask. Well, I just blame my husband and say he is a mummy’s boy!

I just ended up here, sometimes life does that. And I love my life here in the Netherlands! 😊

5. When are you leaving?

Okay, okay! Slow down, I am just getting used to the Dutch weather, so I think I won’t be leaving just yet!

But in all seriousness, I’ve been asked this question before. Many times, actually.

Do they want to get rid of me? Maybe, but it’s not working. 😈

So, there they are, the top five most frequently asked questions the Dutch ask me. I hope this comes in handy for your life in the Netherlands. I have now lived here for nine years and I can honestly say that I love Dutch directness.

There is nothing more amazing than knowing exactly where you stand with someone instead of having to second guess. I have even mastered it, telling people things I would have never dared say before.

What have your experiences been with Dutch directness? Tell us in the comments below!