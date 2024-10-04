Is Simyo a good mobile provider for life in the Netherlands?

With affordable prepaid and SIM-only plans, eSIM functionality, and excellent customer service, Simyo is a solid choice for internationals looking to get connected in the Netherlands.

Getting a Dutch mobile data subscription in-store can be a hassle and plans themselves can get quite expensive.

One great alternative to this is Simyo — a budget mobile data provider that offers excellent value for money.

But is it a good mobile provider for life in the Netherlands? We put it to the test. 🤳

✅ The pros: affordability, flexible contracts, and excellent network access

If you’re living in a country as expensive as the Netherlands, Simyo’s biggest advantage has to be its unbeatable price-to-quality ratio.

With plans starting at €6, you can choose between handy prepaid and SIM-only plans that offer you features like large internet bundles, unlimited calling/texting options, and even free number portability.

Money-savvy expats enjoy the combo of low prices and a wide range of features. Image: Dreamstime

However, one of our favourite things about Simyo is the fact that they also sell eSIM variants of their SIM plans, letting you bypass the hassle of getting a mobile data subscription in-store.

And, in contrast to many other mobile data providers, Simyo customers don’t need to commit to a SIM-only contract that lasts a year or longer.

You’ve also got the option to change your SIM-only plans monthly — or even terminate your subscription altogether if it just isn’t your cup of tea, saving you the cost of shelling out for a data plan you’d rather do without.

Speaking of data plans, another massive benefit of Simyo prepaid/SIM-only packages is their access to KPN’s speedy, extensive, and ultra-reliable mobile network.

Paying a quarter of the price for the same mobile data connection as your friends? Sign us right up! Image: Depositphotos

With KPN being Simyo’s parent company, you can surf, call, and text via one of the Netherlands’ highest-rated networks for a fraction of the cost of a monthly KPN package (which can add up to an eye-watering €36! 💸).

❌ The cons: slow unlimited data packages, high out-of-bundle costs, and more

Simyo offers a range of options for data packages, but their unlimited data option for prepaid has a major downfall: a speed cap of 128 Kbps.

This means that trying to stream Netflix or Spotify on the train might get a little spotty, although you’ll still be able to plan your route on Google Maps and catch up on your WhatsApp messages. 💬

However, there are still dedicated SIM-only internet bundles up to 20GB, which offer far speedier upload and download rates of 150 Mbps and 256 Mbps, respectively.

Unfortunately, you probably may not be able to stream your fave artists while on the train. Image: Dreamstime

In addition, while Simyo’s prepaid and SIM-only plans are some of the cheapest on the Dutch market, their out-of-bundle costs can be rather pricey.

Though their out-of-bundle costs can add up to €0.15 per MB, you can opt to activate a data cap for an additional €0.50.

Whilst you may be left with no internet connection once your bundle has run out — you’ll be saved the hassle of keeping a watchful eye on how much data you’re using.

The verdict

We loved Simyo’s price point as one of the most affordable mobile providers in the Netherlands. If you’re okay with “fast-but-not-super-fast unlimited internet (or sticking to a 20GB limit) and want the flexibility to build a package that suits your needs, we’re confident that Simyo is a strong choice.

Have you ever tried a Simyo mobile data plan? Tell us about your experiences in the comments below!