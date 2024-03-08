Intensive, semi-intensive or bi-weekly: this Amsterdam-based Dutch language school offers it all

From your job prospects to making friends and being able to communicate with others in your day-to-day life, learning Dutch is a huge asset when you’re living in the Netherlands.

However, I understand how important it is to pick the right Dutch language school for you — does a language school teach a course that suits your language level? Do they offer lessons that fit into your schedule?

Dutch Courses Amsterdam knows that many of its students face these struggles, which is why they offer a large variety of schedules and intensities to fit your personal learning style, language level, and availability.

Learning a language could be at the back of your mind when you worry about time, level, and availability. Image: Depositphotos

Let’s get into exactly what Dutch Courses Amsterdam has to offer for an eager international like yourself.

Choose from an array of course types

While every Dutch language school has its way of structuring courses, Dutch Courses Amsterdam has a wide selection of course types to choose from.

Whether you’re looking for intensive or bi-weekly courses, online or in-person classes, one-on-one lessons or group courses, Dutch Courses Amsterdam has a space for you.

You can find the learning arrangement that fits your style and availability best — for example, private lessons! Image: Depositphotos

Chosen a course type? Fabulous. Once you know what type of course you want, it’s important to choose the right language level for you.

For higher language levels, Dutch Courses Amsterdam does intakes (level assessments) to make sure you’re proficient enough to take the course.

Dutch Courses Amsterdam is equally flexible when it comes to the level of Dutch you want to learn, offering courses from levels A0 to C1.

Nothing on during the day? Free your evenings with an afternoon course

If you have a flexible schedule in the afternoons or prefer to keep your nights free, you can take an afternoon Dutch course with Dutch Courses Amsterdam.

Dutch Courses Amsterdam teaches these classes at their central location from 4:30 PM to 6:45 PM three times per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

If you’re busy or work during the evening, Dutch Courses Amsterdam also offers afternoon courses. Image: Depositphotos

These semi-intensive courses run for a total of four and a half weeks.

This course is perfect if you’ve got a little time in the afternoon to spare or want to learn Dutch without having to dedicate your evenings to a class.

Night owl? Join an evening course!

Perhaps you’re a hustling professional and want to squeeze in some time for a language lesson. Dutch Courses Amsterdam also offers the option for extensive Dutch courses later in the evening.

If you prefer working at night, Dutch Courses Amsterdam offers courses later in the evening. Image: Depositphotos

These classes take place from 7 PM to 9:15 PM on both Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays and run for seven weeks.

Evening courses are available both online and offline for a gezellige group of seven students, where you’ll be learning Dutch at a less intense speed.

Part of a group? Take a tailored course to suit your needs

If you like the idea of doing classes with your colleagues at work, your group of international friends or any other large group of people, Dutch Courses Amsterdam offers group courses that are easily adapted to fit your needs.

You could opt for a group course with your colleagues at work — now, you won’t have to learn Dutch alone! Image: Depositphotos

With these personalised courses, you can adjust the structure, format, and frequency of the course and pick the level of Dutch you want to learn.

If this sounds like the course for you, reach out to Dutch Courses Amsterdam to discuss the best way to structure your course!

Prefer studying remotely? Enrol in an online course

On the other hand, if you’ve gotten comfortable with online Zoom lessons or prefer learning from the comfort of your own house, an online course could be suitable for you.

Sometimes it’s more convenient to learn Dutch at home. Image: Depositphotos

Online courses can be taken in the evening in more extensive classes twice a week.

This option is definitely handy if you are working from home or can’t travel to and from their Amsterdam location easily.

Want to have solo time with your teacher? Go for private or duo lessons

If you’re not a fan of big classes or prefer to have all of your teacher’s focus and attention, you can opt for a one-on-one Dutch course, or take classes with one other person.

Who doesn’t love the idea of a group study date with your friend? Image: Depositphotos

You can get in touch with Dutch Courses Amsterdam for a tailor-made programme at your own level, schedule, and frequency.

Prefer learning in short, intense bursts? Take an intensive course

Whether you’re short on time, want to learn Dutch extra snel (fast), or just like working at a faster pace, an intensive course might be the one for you.

Dutch Courses Amsterdam offers an intensive course occurring every weekday from 10:15 AM to 2:15 PM for two weeks.

Intensive courses are great if you’re ever in a time crunch. Image: Depositphotos

You can choose to do the course from A0 to B2 and in-person or online in small groups with a maximum of seven students.

I know what I want, how can I sign up?

Easy, just get in touch! You can drop an email or call Dutch Courses Amsterdam to request information on a course of your choice through their contact page.

Check out Dutch Courses Amsterdam’s host of courses and find the one that suits you best.

Have you taken a Dutch course before? Tell us about it in a comment below!