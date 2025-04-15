This business account is perfect for freelancers in the Netherlands: here’s why

Managing your finances as an international in the Netherlands can be difficult, but it becomes a whole other level of complex if you’re also a zzp’er (freelancer).

Yep, if you’re self-employed, you’ll be all too familiar with the headache of sending invoices, tracking expenses and managing payments.

Enter: Qonto, a modern, two-in-one banking and bookkeeping platform that wants to take that burden away from you. 👇

Smart tools for a smart freelancer

Qonto isn’t just another fancy business account; it’s a financial platform that helps zzp’ers manage their business’s finances seamlessly and efficiently.

With its smart, freelancer-friendly features, Qonto makes bookkeeping, invoicing, and expense tracking effortless, meaning you can dedicate your time to working, not boring paperwork. 💪

Qonto’s platform offers features like automated expense categorisation, real-time transaction notifications, and easy-to-use invoicing tools, letting you save time and reduce hassle.

On top of all this, your Qonto account doesn’t just come with a Dutch IBAN and your very own pinpas (payment card), but also with 5 days/week customer service, and easy international transfers.

Depending on your subscription plan, you can also unlock additional features such as automated VAT calculations and multi-account access — but more on that later.

Your business at your fingertips

Want full control over your business finances at all times? Geen probleem! Whether you’re working hard from your desk or on the go, Qonto’s desktop and mobile apps allow you to always have your business at your fingertips.

With its sleek and intuitive interface, the Qonto app is easy to use and one you’ll love using. But of course, there are also heaps of handy tools in the app.

Your finances, in your pocket. Image: Freepik

For example, while the dashboard gives you real-time insights into your cash flow, your mobile notifications keep you updated on all incoming and outgoing transactions.

Need to upload receipts on the go? Just snap a quick picture with your phone or tablet, and Qonto will automatically attach it to the relevant transaction, making expense tracking easy as appeltaart. ⚡️

A business account that suits your budget

Each freelancer has different needs and a different budget, and Qonto knows that.

That’s why they offer three business account options starting at just €9 per month — with no hidden fees (and a 1-month free trial!):

Basic: for essential invoicing tools and easy everyday financial management (€9/month)

for essential invoicing tools and easy everyday financial management (€9/month) Smart: for advances tools, performance dashboards and integrated invoicing and bookkeeping (€19/month)

for advances tools, performance dashboards and integrated invoicing and bookkeeping (€19/month) Premium: for priority support, extra sub-accounts and dedicated IBANs (€39/month)

While you have the choice to upgrade your subscription as you like, it’s good to know that even the lowest account comes with great core banking and invoice management features:

Core banking features Core invoice management features One account Client invoice creation A Mastercard card Supplier invoice centralisation and payment 30 transfers or direct debits per month External account synching Access to financing offers 14,000+ partner integrations

Not sure what subscription is best for you? To find the plan that suits you best, check out their ‘Find your subscription’ page.

Smart, secure, sustainable

When you deposit your hard-earned money into a business account, you want to be sure of one main thing: that it’s safe.

Well, rest assured: As a licensed payment institution, Qonto ensures that all deposited funds are fully protected. With multi-language customer support available five days a week, freelancers can also get help with whatever they need, whenever they need it.

Your money is safe with Qonto. Image: Freepik

Plus, you’ll be happy to hear that Qonto is dedicated to making a positive impact on both the environment and society. This means Qonto is not just smart and safe, but also holds itself accountable by promoting climate education and fostering an inclusive workplace. 🌱

Last but certainly not least, with thousands of positive reviews from satisfied customers, Qonto has built a reputation as a trusted financial partner for self-employed professionals across eight European countries.

Curious to learn more about Qonto and what it has to offer? Take a product tour to learn all about how the platform works. Once you’re convinced, you can open your account here. 😉

Would you try Qonto as a freelancer in the Netherlands? Share your thoughts in the comments below.