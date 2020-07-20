Airlines like KLM, Transavia, Corendon and TUI must pay back cancelled tickets faster, according to the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT).

The inspectorate investigated how ten different airlines responded to cancelled flights due to the coronavirus and government measures, reports NOS.

After cancellation, half of the airlines gave customers immediately a choice between a refund or a voucher. KLM, Transavia, Corendon and TUI did not initially offer this choice. According to the inspectorate, that is against the rules. After heavy criticism, the four airlines changed their policy.

Money-back within seven days

The Inspectorate stated that normally, customers that ask for a refund should get their money back within a maximum of seven days. The airline companies say that this is not possible, because of the high number of requests for refunds. The ILT is in talks with the four airlines for a reasonable payback period of cancelled tickets.

The Inspectorate is also in talks with Vueling Airlines after customers reported that they are still waiting to get their money back.

The other five airlines investigated by the Inspectorate that offered immediate refund options are Lufthansa, Delta Airlines, Ryanair, Easy Jet and British Airways.

Feature Image: ThePixelman/Pixabay