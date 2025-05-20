7 ways to teach your children about money in the Netherlands

Dutch children are heel independent — from cycling to school on their own to getting their first jobs at a young age. If you have a child in the Netherlands, they’ll likely want to be just as independent. One way to do this? Let them handle their own money.

Now, I get it, this can seem scary at first. But one way to set them up for success is by giving them a solid foundation of knowledge when it comes to financial literacy.

Here’s how to teach your children about money in the Netherlands.

1. Be direct — just talk about it

Dutch people are known for their open and direct approach to life — and that includes conversations with their children. Whether it’s talking about sex, dating, or money, not much is taboo for Dutch parents.

Why do I bring this up? Well, because one of the easiest and most effective ways to teach your children about finances is to dive right into those discussions at home.

You can start off by talking about how much everyday items cost, and what it means to save for a rainy day.

Being transparent about your family’s financial goals or even the monthly grocery bill can help kids grasp the value of money early on.

2. Make it visible at the local market

One of the best ways to make money real for children is by showing them how it works in everyday life. Since debit cards pretty much rule the Netherlands, this can sometimes be a challenge.

That’s why I recommend going to your local market, where cash is often still king! It’s the perfect place for some hands-on experience (and some delicious snacks).

Does your child fancy some of those fresh, warm poffertjes? Or maybe they can’t resist a lekker stroopwafel? Hand them a few euros and let them buy something, calculating how much they need and what they can afford.

Not only is your child getting a delicious snack and learning how to make financial decisions, you’re also supporting the local economy. It’s a win-win-win!

3. Discuss kid-friendly ways to earn pocket money

In the Netherlands, pocket money isn’t always just handed out — it’s earned through chores and small tasks, a tradition often referred to as Heitje voor een karweitje (a quarter for a chore).

Encouraging your kids to take on (age-appropriate) responsibilities around the house or neighbourhood is a fantastic way to teach them some financial and life lessons.

Whether it’s tidying up their room, helping with chores, or walking the neighbour’s dog, your children will learn two crucial things: First, that money isn’t just handed out but is earned, and second, how to take responsibility for tasks.

4. Let them get a bijbaantje

Many Dutch teenagers have their first part-time job by the time they’re 13 or 14.

Whether it’s stocking shelves at the local Albert Heijn, babysitting, or handing out newspapers, these types of bijbaantjes are a wonderful way to learn about financial independence, responsibility, and time management.

Of course, having a job also means that your child will earn their own salary for the first time ever. The result? They’ll gain a sense of control over their finances, and learn how to balance spending and saving.

And psssst… it might even make them understand why you can’t always say yes to the latest trending gadget. After all, that shiny new pair of shoes now comes with the weight of hard work. 💪

5. Give them the freedom to manage their own money

With their own salary or pocket money comes the question: how will this money be dealt with? Who will manage it? And who will make the financial decisions about it?

Well, one way of doing things is by giving them some control over it — after all, it’s them who earned the money.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you should give them full access to spend it all on video games and candy.

You could, however, let them have their own (supervised) bank account, with their own debit card and savings account. This way, they can start practising real financial responsibility while you can keep an eye on things.

6. Let them set a saving goal and stick to it

There’s no better way to teach your children about the value of money than to encourage them to save for something they really want.

Whether it’s a new console, rollerblades, or tickets to see their favourite artist — setting a savings goal gives children and teens a clear goal to work towards.

This can help them stay motivated to do good work, all while learning important lessons in money management.

And, of course, when they make that hard-earned purchase, they’ll feel the pride of knowing they made it happen all on their own

7. Educate them about online tools and security

​​As your kids grow older and start navigating the online world, it’s crucial to teach them about managing their money digitally.

This will help them become financially savvy in a digital world — a skill they’ll need as they become more independent

First things first: they need to understand that online money is real money, even if it’s just a number on a screen. (Trust me, my mum can tell you some horror stories about this one. 🥲)

In the Netherlands, online tools like iDeal and Tikkie are a big part of how people handle payments online, so educating your teen on how these systems work is important.

Just as important as teaching them how to use the tools is talking about security and privacy. It’s a jungle out there, but rather than trying to shield kids from the real world, we should teach them to navigate it.

Pas op, it’s not just online! When talking to your kids about security, remind them that scammers can approach them in person too — at school, on the street, or through social media — asking to “borrow” their bank account or card. Make sure they know: lending their account, even for a quick favour, is fraud, and could lead to serious consequences.

Teaching your children about money in the Netherlands can be scary, but remember that it’s all about giving them the freedom to learn and grow.

Will they make mistakes? Probably — but that’s life. And you’ll be there to guide them along the way.

Do you have any more tips on how to raise money-savvy kids? Share them in the comments!