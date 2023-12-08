Starting today, Amsterdam’s central streets have a 30 km/h speed limit

It's time to slow down!

A wind of change is blowing through the Dutch capital! Starting today, 8 December, most Amsterdam streets will operate with a reduced speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour.

The goal of this city-wide “mega intervention”? To reduce the number of accidents and increase overall road safety, AT5.nl writes. 🚘

A much needed change

According to new numbers reported by the Amsterdam ambulance service, the Dutch capital saw a whopping 4,800 accidents in 2022.

That's four times as many as had previously been indicated by the police, writes Het Parool.

In total, Amsterdam saw 15 people die as a consequence of traffic accidents in 2022.

So, although a reduction of the city-wide speed limit may seem annoying at first — it’s necessary.

No more traffic fatalities by 2050

According to research, the new speed limit of 30 km/h will decrease the risk of accidents by up to 30%. The accidents that do still occur will be much less serious — and less deadly.

With this new measure, Amsterdam’s goal is to get the number of traffic fatalities down to zero by 2050.

What do you think of Amsterdam’s new inner-city speed limit? Share your thoughts in the comments!

