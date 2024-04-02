Feels like spring! Expect warm temperatures and sunshine this Saturday in the Netherlands

Can't wait for Saturday's rays! 😎

image-of-de-keukenhof-gardens-in-the-netherlands-during-the-springtime
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/springtime-netherlands.html?filter=all&qview=165399122

While springtime started with some questionable weather at best, temperatures are set to rise and the clouds to disappear!

That’s right, we can finally expect some spring weather starting this Saturday, reports RTL Nieuws.

Typical Dutch weather first

Before we get the long-awaited sunshine, we’re going to have to endure some typical Dutch weather.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #47: Complain about the weather nonstop

There will be some wind, rain, and clouds in the coming days, averaging between 13 and 18 degrees Celsius. However, by the weekend, the tides (or air currents?) will turn.

Shorts and barbecues

A warm wind is blowing its way from Africa to Europe this week, hence the warmer temperatures, but that also means it’ll be windy this week.

Meteorologist Marjon de Hond from Buienradar suggests you whip out the shorts while you can, as temperatures are set to reach 20 to 25 degrees Celsius with lots of sun and clouds!

Unfortunately, this weather will be short-lived. On Sunday, temperatures are set to decrease to around 17 degrees on average countrywide, with chances of rain.

We’ll take what we can. 🤗

How would you like to spend this sunny Saturday? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Dutch Quirk #134: Rent apartments with no curtains or floors
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

