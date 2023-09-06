Niet lekker! The Dutch Big Mac is the most expensive in the Eurozone

Sorry, everyone, we can’t win every battle. Today, and every day that we want some McDonald’s, we lose. Because if you crave a Big Mac in the Netherlands, you have to be prepared to pay big prices.

That’s right: a Dutch “Maccy D’s” will charge you a whopping €13.30 for a large burger, medium fries, and a drink.

For reference, the same meal costs around €11.10 in Belgium and only €7 in Portugal. So next time you want a hangover burger or fries at 3 AM, you know where to go. (If you don’t count travel costs.😉)

Differences within the Netherlands

It doesn’t stop there. Not only do the prices change from one country to another, but even within the Netherlands, there is great variety.

How great is the variety, you ask? Let’s check! 👇

Ranking City Price 1 Enschede, Hengelo €15.05 2 Amsterdam €14.25 3 Apeldoorn €13.90 4 Utrecht €13.80 5 Groningen €13.75 6 Amersfoort €13.45 7 Tilburg €13.45 8 Breda, Zwolle €13.20 9 Nijmegen €13.15 10 Eindhoven, Maastricht €12.15

Looking for a cheap option? Head to Rotterdam! Here, you can get the whole shebang (large burger, medium fries and a drink) for an average of €9.75, according to de Volkskrant.

But wait, there’s more! Even within cities, prices can vary. For example, in de Munt in Amsterdam, you get charged €14.25, but in Osdorpplein, be ready to pay €12.25.

Why this difference?

McDonald’s is a franchise formula, which means that entrepreneurs can set their own prices for the products.

So, just because of the way McDonald’s works, each establishment can set its own prices.

Now you know, next time you’re in Amsterdam, don’t bother being overcharged at the McDonald’s in de Munt!

Have you managed to find the cheapest McDonald’s in the Eurozone? Tell us in the comments!