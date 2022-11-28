Dutch cities riot after Morocco’s World Cup win over Belgium

Moroccan football supporters’ celebrations ended with riots in several Dutch cities last night, following the team’s 2-0 win over Belgium in the World Cup.

Riot police were deployed across the country, and arrests were made in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague, writes the NOS.

Too early for fireworks?

All the major Dutch cities had skies filled with fireworks last night, as it seemed the football supporters decided to celebrate NYE a tad bit too early.

READ MORE | New Year’s Eve fireworks in the Netherlands: which city is doing what?

In Rotterdam, more than 500 people participated in the riots, throwing fireworks and other dangerous substances at the police. The excessive festivities led to several fires breaking out, and some areas, such as the Vaillantplein in The Hague, had to be evacuated.

Situation under control

Two police officers were sent to hospital after yesterday’s nuisances, which started after the match ended around 8 PM.

All unrest was settled quickly, however, by the Dutch riot police and mobile unit. By 9 PM last night, the citizens of the Netherlands could safely continue their Sunday night Netflix binge, without the fear of disturbance from football hooligans.

What do you think about the way people celebrate their wins in the World Cup? Tell us your opinion in the comments below!

Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

