Dutch cities riot after Morocco’s World Cup win over Belgium

Moroccan football supporters’ celebrations ended with riots in several Dutch cities last night, following the team’s 2-0 win over Belgium in the World Cup.

Riot police were deployed across the country, and arrests were made in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague, writes the NOS.

The Riot Police was deployed in Rotterdam, Amsterdam The Hague, and Brussels on Sunday when #riots #rellen arose after Morocco's World Cup Victory over Belgium. 2 police officers injured. Peace has almost returned to the cities, police spokespersons say. pic.twitter.com/DLEj4OK6Ld — KingArthur Victory👑⚔️🕎🇳🇱🐄🚜🌳💗 (@Kingart65581165) November 28, 2022

Too early for fireworks?

All the major Dutch cities had skies filled with fireworks last night, as it seemed the football supporters decided to celebrate NYE a tad bit too early.

In Rotterdam, more than 500 people participated in the riots, throwing fireworks and other dangerous substances at the police. The excessive festivities led to several fires breaking out, and some areas, such as the Vaillantplein in The Hague, had to be evacuated.

Situation under control

Two police officers were sent to hospital after yesterday’s nuisances, which started after the match ended around 8 PM.

All unrest was settled quickly, however, by the Dutch riot police and mobile unit. By 9 PM last night, the citizens of the Netherlands could safely continue their Sunday night Netflix binge, without the fear of disturbance from football hooligans.

