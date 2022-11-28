Unleash the beanies! Frosty and chilly weather to hit the Netherlands this week

Lowlanders, bring out those gloves, scarves, and three-layered outfits. Once again, colder temperatures are approaching, and it might even freeze in the coming nights.

If you’ve been getting used to the mildly cold temperatures this past weekend, it’s time to adjust your expectations. The notoriously unpredictable and sporadic Dutch weather has struck again. ❄️️

Oh yes, also mid winter, snow storm, still on the bicycle, without a hat, at most a hoodie. Hardly getting ill. The Dutch are a though people. pic.twitter.com/7MPOXs3uWr — 🇷🇺Jacob🇷🇺Charite🇷🇺 (@jaccocharite) November 23, 2022 Even with such a cold climate, the Dutch will never abandon their beloved bikes.

Frosty winter days

On Monday, woners will face a cold-ish dark day with a visit from our old pal, rain. 🙄

You can find joy in knowing that Tuesday will offer fewer cloudbursts, but mist and fog will make a special and rather prominent appearance for the majority of the day.

Everyone will have to brace for colder air, with afternoon temperatures dropping as low as five degrees.

At night, we can expect Frosty the Snowman to drop by, especially in the outskirt regions of the Netherlands. Chances for rainfall are small, but we won’t see any precious sun this time either. ⛄

An extra chilly Sinterklaas weekend

According to NU.nl, the latest weather reports predict that the Dutch climate will be at its coldest (and most miserable) on the weekend before Sinterklaas (the night of November 5th). 🎅

If you plan on celebrating the feast this year, make sure to pack some hand warmers and cuddle up with your loved ones for warmth.

How are you planning to survive the Dutch winter this year? Tell us in the comments below!