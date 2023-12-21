BREAKING: Eurostar and Eurotunnel announce shock strike, travellers stranded

Update those travel plans...

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Are you planning on using Eurostar or Eurotunnel services to travel this holiday season? Well, your plans have just come to a screeching halt.

As of 11 AM this morning, Unions announced the sudden strike of Eurotunnel staff. As a result, all Eurostar services to and from London have been cancelled, the BBC reports.

This strike will, in turn, affect all LeShuttle services travelling along this route.

A sudden walk-out

The cancellations follow the sudden walk-out of Eurotunnel staff.

According to the BBC, staff were offered a bonus of €1,000; however, the union is requesting three times this amount.

Passengers left stranded

Speaking to the BBC, one passenger describes the chaos:

“There are around 500 people stuck past security waiting… No one knows whether to leave or stay. There’s been no real communications.”

Eurotunnel has said they are working to resolve the strike as soon as possible. However, it’s worth noting that under French law, the workers can strike for as long as they like.

So far, there has been no indication from the unions as to when the strike will end.

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
