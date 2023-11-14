Yikes! This is how much more you’ll be paying for health insurance in 2024

Happy New Year (almost)! Starting January 1, health insurance premiums across the Netherlands will rise.

As RTL Nieuws reports, some of the most common Dutch insurance policies — including Zilveren Kruis, VGZ, CZ, and Menzis — are increasing by a whopping €5 to €8.50 per month.

Not as bad was we thought — but not great

On average, the cost of a basic policy in the Netherlands will go up by €9 in 2024, reaching €147.35 per month. 😬

While this will hurt our wallets, the good news is that this is less than the Dutch government had previously predicted. In September, they estimated that all premiums would increase by an average of €12 per month.

However, while insurance policies are only rising slowly, the maximum healthcare allowance (zorgtoeslag) is set to “decrease sharply”.

In 2023, depending on their income, individuals could receive a maximum of €154 per month from the government to help pay for health insurance. In 2024, this allowance will be limited to a maximum of €127 per month.

Time to switch it up

So, after hearing this news, do you feel like switching your own health insurance policy? If yes, we don’t blame you.

Just make sure to do so before the deadline of December 31. Also, if you just take out a new health insurance from a different company, you won’t even need to cancel the old one. Handy!

Are you surprised to hear about the increase in health insurance costs? Share your thoughts in the comments below!