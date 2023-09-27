🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Your Dutch healthcare premiums are rising: here’s what you should know

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Last updated
1 minute read
Paracetamol jokes aside, Dutch healthcare is some of the best in the world. The bad news? Healthcare premiums are pricey — and they’re growing even more expensive as we speak.

Ja hoor, you read that right! Dutch healthcare premiums will shoot up by a whopping 8.4% in 2024, with even the cheapest insurance policy now costing you €149 per month.

Experts: you can thank inflation for the rise

Well, who’s to blame for the runaway healthcare premiums? Patrick Jeurissen, Radboud’s professor of affordable and accessible care, blames raging inflation for the “exceptionally high rise” in premiums.

(And he’s not joking either, with last year’s inflation hitting a max of 10%! 😳)

Speaking to RTL Nieuws, Jeurissen notes that “higher wages have been agreed in the care collective agreements.”

As a chunk of the wages for hospital staff are taken from healthcare premiums, we will now see a delayed reaction to that price hike in our healthcare premiums.

Something has to give

This is the steepest increase in Dutch healthcare premiums since 2006, and it has, quite naturally, garnered some criticism.

CEO of insurer DSW, Aad de Groot, is one of many public figures questioning the long-term sustainability of this price hike.

Opposing murmurs have also found their way into the Dutch House of Representatives. Political parties such as Groenlinks, PvdA, and PVV are also voicing their concerns about the growing unaffordability of healthcare.

READ MORE | Groceries or healthcare? 1 in 5 Dutchies avoids seeing a doctor due to high costs

In conversation with RTL Nieuws, de Groot offered a parting word of wisdom: “A lot of people are overinsured for care they don’t actually need. It’s good to take a critical look at what’s really important.”

What do you think of the rise in healthcare premiums? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

It's happening

