These are the new laws coming to the Netherlands in 2024

Starting January 1, 2024, some interesting new laws will come into effect in the Netherlands.

From dogs to baby names, these are the issues tackled by the incoming laws as reported by the Dutch government.

Doxxing will become a punishable offence

Sharing someone’s personal data, such as their address, with the intention of intimidating them (also known as doxxing) will become punishable from January 1.

The Dutch government determined that posting addresses, phone numbers, and pictures of someone and/or their family members to scare or harass them interferes with their ability to express their opinions and function in a democratic society.

Double surnames for babies will be allowed

A new Dutch law says that parents can give their child a double surname if their first child is born on or after January 1, 2024 — but you must be explicit about wanting this.

If the parents don’t make an explicit choice in the surname and are not married or not in a registered partnership, the child is given the surname of the birth mother.

If they don’t choose a double surname but are married or in a registered partnership, the baby is automatically given the surname of the father.

Stricter laws against animal abuse and neglect

To protect our beloved critters, it will be possible to close a company or self-employed business if animal welfare is threatened.

The punishment for animal abuse and neglect also increases to a maximum length of five years.

In the most serious cases, suspects can be imprisoned and banned from owning an animal for life.

Here’s to a safer, more inclusive 2024! 🥂

