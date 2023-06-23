The rain may have given us a short break from the sweltering heat, but now the summer weather we love has finally returned. (Just in time for a weekend full of fun in the sun! 😉)

After the rainstorms on Tuesday and the inconsistent weather on Thursday, we can say, without a doubt, that we are ready to ditch the raincoats for sunhats and swimsuits.

Luckily the Dutch weather is obliging us with a summery Friday and weekend weather that’ll make us think we’re on a tropical island instead of in the Netherlands. 🏝

Here comes the sun

Friday starts off nice and sunny in most parts of the country, reports Weeronline. Any lingering morning clouds in the west will then dissipate and give way to bright sunshine.

Meanwhile, temperatures will reach a balmy 21 degrees Celsius near the sea and a little over a sweltering 26 degrees Celsius inland.

In the afternoon, a few cumulus clouds will pop up across the country with a small chance of rain. However, you needn’t worry about a storm wrecking your plans because the evening will be gorgeously sunny and warm. Terrasje time! 🍹

A summery Saturday

A good amount of sun is expected in most parts of the country, but there could be some clouds, especially in the northeast.

There’s a chance that these clouds could bring some rain, but most parts of the country are expected to stay dry and sunny. The temperature will mostly range from 24 and 27 degrees Celsius, but lucky Brabant and Limburg will feel highs of 28 degrees Celsius.

Putting the ‘sun’ in Sunday

Put on those summer dresses and shorts, because this Sunday is going to be ‘tropically warm’!

The coastal provinces will receive temperatures of 27 to 29 degrees Celsius while the southeast, however, will experience scorching temperatures of up to 32 degrees.

While this glorious weather will let you have a great beach day, don’t have so much fun that you forget your sunscreen! The UV index will reach a 7 or 8, which means you can turn into a tomato in a mere 10 to 15 minutes.

What fun-in-the-sun activities are you planning for this weekend? Tell us in the comments!