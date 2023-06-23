Sunshine and Dutch summer weather OFFICIALLY back in business

FeaturedNewsWeather
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-little-girl-in-colourful-dress-on-beach-with-seagulls-in-summer-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/51343651/stock-photo-little-girl-playing-with-seagulls.html

The rain may have given us a short break from the sweltering heat, but now the summer weather we love has finally returned. (Just in time for a weekend full of fun in the sun! 😉)

After the rainstorms on Tuesday and the inconsistent weather on Thursday, we can say, without a doubt, that we are ready to ditch the raincoats for sunhats and swimsuits. 

Luckily the Dutch weather is obliging us with a summery Friday and weekend weather that’ll make us think we’re on a tropical island instead of in the Netherlands. 🏝

Here comes the sun

Friday starts off nice and sunny in most parts of the country, reports Weeronline. Any lingering morning clouds in the west will then dissipate and give way to bright sunshine.

Meanwhile, temperatures will reach a balmy 21 degrees Celsius near the sea and a little over a sweltering 26 degrees Celsius inland.

In the afternoon, a few cumulus clouds will pop up across the country with a small chance of rain. However, you needn’t worry about a storm wrecking your plans because the evening will be gorgeously sunny and warm. Terrasje time! 🍹

A summery Saturday

A good amount of sun is expected in most parts of the country, but there could be some clouds, especially in the northeast. 

There’s a chance that these clouds could bring some rain, but most parts of the country are expected to stay dry and sunny. The temperature will mostly range from 24 and 27 degrees Celsius, but lucky Brabant and Limburg will feel highs of 28 degrees Celsius. 

Putting the ‘sun’ in Sunday

Put on those summer dresses and shorts, because this Sunday is going to be ‘tropically warm’! 

The coastal provinces will receive temperatures of 27 to 29 degrees Celsius while the southeast, however, will experience scorching temperatures of up to 32 degrees. 

READ MORE | Best beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches

While this glorious weather will let you have a great beach day, don’t have so much fun that you forget your sunscreen! The UV index will reach a 7 or 8, which means you can turn into a tomato in a mere 10 to 15 minutes. 

What fun-in-the-sun activities are you planning for this weekend? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
7 ways life in the UK is drastically different to life in the Netherlands
Next article
Now the Dutch government is advised to listen to… corona sceptics?!
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Attractions

This €32 Amsterdam wine and cheese canal cruise is the classiest thing you’ll do all summer

Inside you there is a sophisticated, chic, tax-paying person just dying to come out. This summer you can reveal it...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

This €32 Amsterdam wine and cheese canal cruise is the classiest thing you’ll do all summer

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Inside you there is a sophisticated, chic, tax-paying person just dying to come out. This summer you can reveal it to the world by...

Dutch Quirk #14: Drink a glass of milk with every meal

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 3
Whether it's delicious pannekoeken, uitsmijter, or stamppot you're eating, another hidden essential to a Dutch meal is a tall glass of... milk?! Yeah, that's right....

21 epic day trips from Rotterdam: the ultimate guide

Kavana Desai - 2
Rotterdam — a city where everyone loves to rave about the quirky new-age architecture, its multicultural quotient, and the resilience and 'realness' of the...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.