Dutch made fun and easy: Taalthuis brings the spark to at-work language learning

Starting a career in the Netherlands is a challenge for internationals. You’re in a new country with a new work culture — and a new language. As an employer, one way to make expats feel more at home is to offer in-company Dutch lessons.

Since 2006, Taalthuis has been teaching internationals in the Netherlands to speak Dutch confidently. Over the years, they have grown into a well-known language institute that offers fun and interactive courses, not only to individuals but also to companies.

Their in-company Dutch lessons make learning Dutch a team-building activity, allowing employees to connect not only to each other but also to their new home — the gorgeous and flat country of the Netherlands.

Klaar om te leren? (Ready to learn?) Let’s have a look at what all the fun is about. 👇

Break up the workday with some Dutch fun

The goal? Get employees to speak Dutch. How? You may think it seems makkelijk (easy), but if you’ve ever learned a new language, you know it takes a heel good teacher and method to get you talking.

Taalthuis offers its in-company Dutch lessons on a weekly basis, with lessons that take two hours at a time, broken up with a 15-minute break.

Sometimes, the best way to break up your day is with a coffee and some ‘Nederlands’. Image: Freepik

Employees get to dive head-first into the world of all things Dutch thanks to the varied techniques of Taalthuis’ teachers.

With activities from listening exercises to role-plays (not the ones you’re thinking! 🤨) and short writing assignments, you surely won’t get bored.

Not just a plain ol’ language lesson

Currently teaching in-company Dutch lessons to countless big companies in the Netherlands, Taalthuis knows exactly what international workers need.

Their classes prioritise the active speaking of Nederlands. By teaching correct pronunciation and giving ample time to practice, Taalthuis helps its students build the confidence they need to use Dutch in their day-to-day lives.

Besides that, Taalthuis makes it a priority to educate its participants about the Netherlands — in the most engaging way possible.

Through casual conversations, students learn all about things such as Dutch culture, national holidays, and the country’s different provinces. 🇳🇱

An in-company lesson plan that is just what a team needs

Taalthuis’ goal is to make everyone feel at home in the country of clogs and borrels.

The best part? Their experienced teachers are happy to travel to your office, and thanks to the all-inclusive price, there won’t be any surprises!

Not only will Taalthuis teach you Dutch, but they will also help you get to know the Netherlands. Image: Freepik

The classes include extra services such as reporting after each lesson, and a detailed evaluation at the end of the course. This way, you can keep track of every participant’s progress.

Whether at het kantoor (the office) or online, the in-company Dutch teachers will happily accommodate their students from the very beginning (A0) up until perfection (C1). We’re truly talking about full service here!

Making a difference in employees’ lives

Why should you opt for an in-company Dutch lesson, you ask?

Well, firstly, there are the business-focused advantages of generating better communication with clients and giving employees greater confidence in meetings.

Secondly, there are important interpersonal benefits to in-company language learning. It’s always nice to get to know your colleagues, and speaking their language brings you one step closer. 🤝

Learning a language as co-workers allows employees to not only connect to the country they work in but also to each other, as a team.

In this way, team learning quickly turns into team-building, and is guaranteed to provide an overall increase in employee satisfaction — which results in overall success!

Ready to go for it? To learn more about Taalthuis’ in-company Dutch courses, or to book a lesson, reach out to their team by mailing incompany@taalthuis.nl, or calling +31 (0) 23- 305 0 305. They’ll happily say ‘hoi’ and help you out! 👋

