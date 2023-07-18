11 best places for the munchies in Amsterdam

CultureFoodTravel

We’ve all been there: super high and wandering the streets of Amsterdam with the munchies.

The biggest obstacle is no longer avoiding getting hit by a bicycle, but avoiding the food tourist traps. The truth is, the munchies take over your wallet.

At work is the THC in marijuana, which is busy stimulating your endocannabinoids — the compounds that signal to you that you’re hungry or full. Even if you’re totally full, you might still feel hungry!

Of course, that’s perfect if you want to try the best spots for munchies in Amsterdam below.

Too high to read a menu? We’ve included the best dishes too. 😉

1. Fries from any snackbar (but we like Freddy Fryday)

french-fries-things-to-do-in-the-hague
Dutch fries are famous for a reason (we stole them from Belgium). Image: Freepik

Fries are a must-have after a trip to a coffee shop in Amsterdam. The key to the best fries is in the sauce and topping, so it might be worth spending some extra cash on these.

Feel like the deluxe version? At Freddy Fryday choose pulled pork, nacho, or even “Spicy Hoisinner” toppings.

Location: Freddy Fryday Oost, Linnaeusstraat 36

2. Krokets with mustard from Van Dobben

photo-of-dutch-fried-food-kroketten
This is a fancy kroket, it has salad. Yours will likely not have salad. Image: Depositphotos

A 10-minute walk from Rembrandt House, the krokets at Van Dobben are as typical as Dutch krokets get. Deep-fried and filled with meat, these mouthwatering treats are served best with mustard.

You can also buy 18 frozen of these at Albert Heijn for 3.55€ to eat at home when you have the munchies again. Much cheaper than takeout.

Location: Korte Reguliersdwarsstraat 5-7-9

3. Stroopwafels from Van Wonderen

Stroopwafel in Amsterdam is typical Dutch food two circular pieces of waffle filled with a caramel syrup
Who could resist this? Not the munchies, that’s for sure. Image: Depositphotos

Open every day until 10 pm, Van Wonderen is a specialist in the field of stroopwafels. Worth the long queue, you have a large range of toppings to choose from, including marshmallows and Smarties.

Order the chocolate with marshmallow stroopwafel and snap a photo for Instagram if your followers are into food porn.

Location: Kalverstraat 190

4. Pizza from Sotto Pizza

photo-of-pizza-on-a-black-table-in-amsterdam
Who could say no to cheesy, stringy goodness? Image: Freepik

Munchies and pizza go together like the Dutch and cycling. For less than €10, try the Margherita pizza at Sotto. It has a crispy base and the PERFECT tomato:cheese ratio.

Location: Amstelveenseweg 89, 1075 VW Amsterdam

5. Cookies from Van Stapele Koekmakerij

Perfectly situated a minute’s walk away from stacks of coffee shops, you can’t miss the cookies at Van Stapele Koekmakerij.

Made from high-quality chocolate dough, with a soft white chocolate filling, you won’t mind standing in line to try these unique cookies.

These are so well-known in the city that they tend to sell out before the end of the day, so get there early! Maybe have them for breakfast after you wake up and bake?

Location: Heisteeg 4, 1012 WC Amsterdam

6. Hot dogs from Bulls & Dogs

Starting from €7.50, you can get all kinds of funky dogs at Bulls & Dog with the craziest names.

They have hot dogs for everyone, from lamb to tuna dogs. They even have a “This Is Not a Dog” for the vegans, made with soybeans, hummus and POPCORN!

Location: Van Woustraat 58, 1073 LN Amsterdam

7. Tompouce from Patisserie Holtkamp

A tompouce, traditional Dutch pastry, on a white background.
Gooey but crispy and deliciously pink: the tompouce is one of a kind. Image: Freepik

The pastry tompouce is an iconic staple of the Netherlands. These have two layers of puff pastry and usually pink icing on top. Of course, no one knows how to eat them without making a mess, but why should that stop you?

Have it on King’s Day, and the icing will be orange — talk about festive! Also, prepare to eat two or three if you have the munchies in Amsterdam.

Location: Vijzelgracht 15, 1017 HM Amsterdam

8. Kebab from Leeman Doner

The cue at Leeman Doner can be a hassle, but worth the wait for around €6. They’re a genuine family-owned business and even make their own doner rolls.

Many say their kebabs are the most authentic in Amsterdam — and even Europe!

Location: Van Woustraat 160, 1073 LW Amsterdam

9. Apple pie from Winkel 43

beautiful-homemade-apple-pie-on-laid-table-with-apple-decoration
Lekker! Image: Unsplash

Located in the heart of the Jewish quarter “Jordaan,” Winkel 43 is home to an award-winning apple pie.

Served with cream, this apple pie will literally blow your mind — and I didn’t even have the munchies when I tried it.

Location: Noordermarkt 43, 1015 NA Amsterdam

10. Spicy chicken wings from The Chicken Bar

The Chicken Bar is the best place to enjoy rotisserie chicken in Amsterdam. Just 10 minutes away from Leidseplein, get yourself some chicken wings — or a chicken taco, or a chicken burger!

Location: Voetboogstraat 6, 1012 XL Amsterdam

11. Falafel pita from Doctor Falafel

This unassuming kiosk-style falafel store sits on the edge of a canal bridge but is home to some of the tastiest falafel pitas in town — for just €8!

There’s one thing on the food menu, and they do it well. Want it spicy? Careful, you might feel like you’ve been sent into the depths of hell, they don’t mess around!

Location: Nassaukade 900, 1053 LV Amsterdam

We dare you to cover all these places in a day!

If you (ever) get full and want to smoke up, check out our 12 best coffeeshops in Amsterdam and our ultimate guide to smoking weed in Amsterdam for some inspiration.

What are your favourite spots for the munchies in Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in April 2019, but was fully updated in July 2023 for your reading pleasure.

Feature Image:Freepik
Originally from Lisbon, Lara now lives as a Londener where she studies journalism. She enjoys writing about politics, news and culture. Her favorite hobbies include eating pizza, drinking portuguese beer and smashing the patriarchy.

