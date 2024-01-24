On January 19, an 84-year-old woman was found dead after a house fire in Amsterdam. To everyone’s surprise, it now appears the victim didn’t die as a result of the fire.

Instead, it’s believed she was actually stabbed to death.

It also turns out that the fire was not an accident but rather a planned crime. The perpetrator? A 90-year-old man who shared a home with the victim.

Arrested on multiple accounts

When the woman was found by the fire department, she had multiple stab wounds on her body. She was quickly taken to the hospital but tragically passed from her injuries the following day.

The police suspect that the 90-year-old man, who lived with the woman, is responsible for both stabbing her and setting the house on fire.

