A year-long festival: Leiden European City of Science 2022 has begun

Leiden has been crowned the European City of Science in 2022. And what does this mean? Starting in January, the city will host its very first, year-long science festival! 🧪

Each of the 365 days of the festival will have its own theme and a four-part programme will cover all sorts of science-y knowledge from the fundamentals to citizen science, reports European City of Science Leiden 2022 (translated by yours truly — DutchReview! 💁🏻)

So, what’s this festival all about?

Leiden European City of Science 2022 will be open to anyone who’s curious about science — the festival will offer a fun programme that explores a different scientific topic every day.

The festival invites local residents to participate in science and engage with their community and other world issues. 🗺

No worries if you have a busy schedule — the city’s calendar will be filled with conventions, workshops, conferences, and symposia to learn about how science can tackle the important questions of our day and age.🔬And for a whole year!

What’s happening throughout the year?

As part of the 10th edition of the scientific conference, Leiden will host the EuroScience Open Forum (ESOF) from July 13 to July 16, 2022. 🎉

But there’s more!

In September, young researchers will make their way to the city for the EU Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS), to boost the youths’ interest in science and technology. 👏 We love to see young scientists succeed.

To keep track of everything, the conference is offering free tear-off calendars, which showcases all of the daily themes. Regardless of the coronavirus, all activities and events are available to participate in online!

A neighbourhood initiative

The festival has also launched Knowledge Through the Neighbourhoods. This is an initiative where 101 neighbourhoods in Leiden and the surrounding area can organise their own event exploring one of the festival’s 365 interesting topics.

And with that, this festival is in full swing!

Will you be heading to Leiden2022 at some point this year? Tell us your thoughts in the comments! 🤔🧑‍🔬

Feature Image: Leiden COS2022/Supplied