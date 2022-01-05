A year-long festival: Leiden European City of Science 2022 has begun

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Image-of-leiden-with-the-leiden-european-city-of-science-2022-logo-added
Image: Leiden COS2022 https://leiden2022.nl/press

Leiden has been crowned the European City of Science in 2022. And what does this mean? Starting in January, the city will host its very first, year-long science festival! 🧪

Each of the 365 days of the festival will have its own theme and a four-part programme will cover all sorts of science-y knowledge from the fundamentals to citizen science, reports European City of Science Leiden 2022 (translated by yours truly — DutchReview! 💁🏻)

So, what’s this festival all about?

Leiden European City of Science 2022 will be open to anyone who’s curious about science — the festival will offer a fun programme that explores a different scientific topic every day.

The festival invites local residents to participate in science and engage with their community and other world issues. 🗺

No worries if you have a busy schedule — the city’s calendar will be filled with conventions, workshops, conferences, and symposia to learn about how science can tackle the important questions of our day and age.🔬And for a whole year!

What’s happening throughout the year?

As part of the 10th edition of the scientific conference, Leiden will host the EuroScience Open Forum (ESOF) from July 13 to July 16, 2022. 🎉

But there’s more!

In September, young researchers will make their way to the city for the EU Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS), to boost the youths’ interest in science and technology. 👏 We love to see young scientists succeed.

To keep track of everything, the conference is offering free tear-off calendars, which showcases all of the daily themes. Regardless of the coronavirus, all activities and events are available to participate in online!

A neighbourhood initiative

The festival has also launched Knowledge Through the Neighbourhoods. This is an initiative where 101 neighbourhoods in Leiden and the surrounding area can organise their own event exploring one of the festival’s 365 interesting topics.

And with that, this festival is in full swing!

Will you be heading to Leiden2022 at some point this year? Tell us your thoughts in the comments! 🤔🧑‍🔬

Feature Image: Leiden COS2022/Supplied

Previous articleThe Dutch government is freaking out over the spelling of “pannenkoek”
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

The Dutch government is freaking out over the spelling of “pannenkoek”

Is it pannekoek or pannenkoek? That's a question even native Dutch speakers are struggling to answer. The spelling of this...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

A year-long festival: Leiden European City of Science 2022 has begun

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -
Leiden has been crowned the European City of Science in 2022. And what does this mean? Starting in January, the city will host its...

The Dutch government is freaking out over the spelling of “pannenkoek”

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
Is it pannekoek or pannenkoek? That's a question even native Dutch speakers are struggling to answer. The spelling of this word along with a...

Housing & rental scams in the Netherlands: ultimate red flag guide

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -
Finding housing in the Netherlands can be ridiculously hard — and there's a minefield of scams to dodge along the way. Even if you think...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X