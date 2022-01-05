The Netherlands ranked 11th most popular country for internationals

We knew it! Spinning windmills, dreamy tulip fields, and historic canal houses make the ultimate recipe for success.

At least according to a new study by HSBC Expat, which surveyed over 46 countries and concluded that the Netherlands was the 11th most livable place for internationals in 2021. Next year we’ll make the top ten! 🏆

Third place in Europe

The Netherlands is definitely looking great compared to other European countries. Switzerland sets a good example, securing first place.

For other European competitors we have to look a little further:

Cyprus (12th place)

Spain (14th place)

Portugal (16th place)

Ireland (17th place)

Norway (18th)

Well, ‘A’ for effort Europe. Or…maybe not?

Who fared the worst?

Because, if you check out the very bottom of the list, there are two of our European friends having a shameful party of their own.

The top three worst countries for expats in 2021 were:

Turkey (46th place)

Italy (45th place)

United Kingdom (44th place)

There is definitely room for improvement, guys — but we believe in you! 🇪🇺

Expats are all winners

The most popular countries for expats were actually in the MENAT region. MENA stands for the ‘Middle East and North Africa and Turkey.’ Of those living there, 71% of expats said they would recommend the region for the quality of life.

In comparison, 42% of expats living in Europe would recommend living here to ‘expand the cultural horizon’. Whatever that means.

Overall, expats seem to be pretty content with living abroad. Four out of five said they will continue living in their host country for at least another year.

Additionally, 65% of survey respondents felt optimistic about the year ahead. Whoop, whoop 2022! 🎆

Living as an expat in the Netherlands

Our winner of hearts, of course, is the Netherlands. Looking to move to the country of weird wooden shoes and cheese?

In a study published by the Boston Consulting Group earlier this year, Amsterdam ranked as the second-best work destination for expats in the world! For the quality of life, The Hague and Rotterdam fare best in Internations world ranking.

The Dutch also consistently ranks as the world’s best non-native English speakers. What’s not to love?

What do you think? Bags packed and off to the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: DmitryRukhlenko/Depositphotos