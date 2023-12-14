Your favourite addictive smartphone apps could be banned in the Netherlands

No more doomscrolling.

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
Ah, is there anything better than ending a long day by scrolling through social media? Before you know it, you’ve forgotten the day’s worries — and aimlessly jumped between apps for three hours straight. Oops.

If this scenario sounds familiar to you, then you may be falling victim to the addictive designs and techniques used by manufacturers to make smartphones and apps addictive. 📱

And you’re not alone: Research shows that 1 in 4 young people struggle with smartphone addiction. This must be fought, says the European Parliament.

The Parliament has spoken

In a parliamentary debate, a large majority voted in favour of a proposal made by Dutch politician Kim van Sparrentak.

The proposal aims to curb smartphone addiction by banning the addictive features and manipulative algorithms that have people glued to their screens for hours at a time.

Van Sparrentak tells RTL Nieuws that “if we don’t intervene now, [phone addiction] will have an effect on people’s mental health and even brain development of the generations of the future”.

What does this mean?

The next step will be for the European Commission to draft a bill that will lay out techniques that may be used to reduce Europe’s constant scrolling.

Possible features include a ban on addictive design features, such as continuous scrolling features and automatic video playback. Another option would be to have attention-seeking features such as notifications deactivated by default.

This means that our favourite apps, such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, soon may be no more — at least not in the way we know them.

What do you think about this plan to combat phone addiction in Europe? Tell us in the comments!

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

