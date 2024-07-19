A global computer outage has led to chaos across the world, and anyone trying to travel to, from or within the Netherlands is facing the consequences.

This morning, cybersecurity company CrowdStrike attempted to update their systems. However, something went wrong. Now, computers across the world are suffering outages.

Among the many issues that this causes are major delays for travellers across the Netherlands. Here’s how the outage may affect you.

Dutch airports and the computer outage

The computer outage has caused major issues for airports across the world, and Dutch airports are no exception.

KLM and Schiphol call on travellers not to come to the airport

If you’re currently sitting at home with your suitcase and a notification saying your flight is significantly delayed, then don’t bother leaving.

KLM is urging passengers whose flights have been delayed or cancelled to stay home, and Schiphol has made the same plea.

Schiphol is experiencing major crowds and queues at check-in and security, which are only expected to get worse as the outage continues and more flights are cancelled.

Travellers can expect significant delays and cancellations. Image: Depositphotos

According to NOS reporter Noortje Deutekom, the situation is “chaotic”.

“There are many people on their feet trying to update travellers and keep everything on track. But that is very difficult.”

However, a spokesperson for Schiphol remains optimistic, telling the NOS that “a few flights have been cancelled, but the good news is that most flights are still going, albeit with delays.”

In addition to delays, the airport also warns that check-in will take longer than usual.

Issues with checking in at Rotterdam The Hague Airport

Schiphol is not alone in dealing with these issues, as Rotterdam The Hague airport is also dealing with the repercussions of the outage.

According to the NOS, check-in desks at TUI and Transavia are facing issues and long queues are forming. TUI has said it will start manually checking in passengers.

Thankfully, Maastricht Aachen Airport and Groningen Airport Eelde have managed to avoid any major disruptions, with flights reported as departing on time.

Dutch buses and the computer outage

Some regional carriers are also cancelling services due to the computer outage. Here’s what we know so far:

Keolis bus services suspended in Utrecht, Amersfoort, and Almere

If you’re travelling within the regions of Utrecht, Amersfoort, or Almere, you may face significant delays.

The regional carrier, Keolis, has had to suspend all bus services for the time being as their drivers cannot contact the emergency centre due to the outage.

A spokesperson explains to the NOS, “We want to guarantee safety on the road, which is why we have decided not to let the buses drive now.”

However, other bus services are still running.

