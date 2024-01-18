Viral video shows men slapped for holding hands in Amsterdam

Despite Amsterdam’s reputation for peace, love, and tolerance, a now-viral video is doing the rounds online, where a man is seen slapping and kicking two other men in Amsterdam. Their ‘crime’? Holding hands, apparently. 🤨

According to Het Parool, Amsterdam police are currently investigating whether a report has been filed on the matter but have yet to find one.

However, even if a report isn’t found, a police spokesperson has stated that they would still like to investigate the attack.

A seemingly random attack of violence

Threads user @nchikrii uploaded the video to social media, captioning it “Die platte voelde hij later” (He felt that slap/smack later).

Since then, the user has made his profile private, likely due to the warranted backlash his actions have earned him. Unluckily for @nchikrii, the video has already been crossposted to other platforms, including X (formerly — and more popularly — known as Twitter):

Geweld tegen onbekenden op straat en stoer posten. Dan is het vast niet erg dat ik het ook even deel toch? 😙 pic.twitter.com/E2qfC3GggJ — Lauw ✨ (@Lauwetweetjes) January 15, 2024

In the video, @nchikrii records one of his companions walking up to the two men and slapping one with the flat of his hand.

The victims continued walking, seemingly in a bid to ignore their attacker’s temper tantrum.

These actions appear to further incense the attacker, causing him to follow them and kick one of the men before retreating.

Unfortunately for the police (and the countless internet users who have watched the video), the context of the attack is still unknown.

