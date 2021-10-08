Amsterdam-Noord rolls in as 17th coolest neighbourhood in the world

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
Every year, the global magazine Time-Out publishes a list of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods as ranked by readers and verified by local editors and contributors. And, of course, there’s a Dutch one on there!

This year, Time-Out swapped their focus from the usual indicators such as food, drink, nightlife, and culture and instead zoomed in on neighbourhoods that have great community spirit, resilience, and sustainability.

In short, the neighbourhoods that made this year’s cut are ones its residents should be proud of and others should emulate for a better post-pandemic world. 🌍

Why Amsterdam-Noord

Time-Out says Amsterdam-Noord “has blossomed into a laid-back, entrepreneurial hub for those looking to escape the scrum of the centre,” and we couldn’t agree more!

READ MORE | Where to live in Amsterdam: the definitive neighbourhood guide

It’s located on the banks of the IJ river and is home to a well of different people, events, and hip places.

However, Time-Out reiterates that it’s not just an “edgy” neighbourhood, but that “community and sustainability are important watchwords here, with many venues built and furnished with salvaged material and kitchens serving plant-based menus.”

One of the things highlighted about Amsterdam-Noord is that the neighbourhood is also great if you want to live in the capital. More than just a cool place to visit, it has lots of green areas and quaint family homes.

What do you think of this ranking? Tell us in the comments below!

A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

