It’s no secret that the city of Amsterdam isn’t a fan of mass tourism. As part of its many campaigns to reduce tourism, the council has decided to build a new Red Light District.

Where will it be located? Well, the council has just announced its choice: Europaboulevard in the south of Amsterdam.

Wait, what?

Let’s take a few steps back.

When we say that Amsterdam wants to build a new Red Light District, we mean it. They are literally building a skyscraper that will contain 100 rooms for sex workers.

This “new” Red Light District will remove 100 windows from the current De Wallen neighbourhood and place them inside the new “Erotic Centre” instead.

However, where exactly this “sexscraper” will be located has been a controversial topic.

The council’s choice

However, Amsterdam’s Municipal Executives have cast their vote, and they want Europaboulevard to be the home of this new Red Light District.

According to the municipality’s website, the council reached this decision following talks with 13 parties representing developers, cultural entrepreneurs, and representatives of sex workers.

It’s not official yet

While the council may have reached this decision, the majority of Amsterdam’s municipal council also needs to agree with this proposal.

And that won’t happen for some time yet. The decision won’t be submitted until early next year — and following that, there must be time for residents and workers to respond to the plans.

Sounds like a long process, right? That’s because it is. According to the municipality, the new “Erotic Centre” will not be realised for another seven years at least.

