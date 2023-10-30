Amsterdam’s Ajax is DEAD LAST in a loss that has the world talking: here’s why

Amsterdam’s football club has dropped to the bottom of the Dutch Eredivisie ladder for the first time in 59 years after yet another crushing defeat.

Alright, internationals, here’s the best way to make small talk with Dutchies this week. Just say: “Ajax, hé?”.

The former darling of the Dutch football world (read: darling = untouchable behemoth) has suffered loss after loss this season.

So what the hell happened?

Picture this: It’s May 2022, and your football team finish at the top of the ladder for the fourth consecutive year. That was Ajax. 🏆

Then, just before that last grand finish, Ajax’s football director, Marc Overmars, got caught with his pants down.

(Literally: he was sending unwanted 🍆 pics to a female employee.)

It turned out this behaviour wasn’t uncommon, so he left in February 2022, triggering a series of coach and player departures that led to Ajax’s demise.

Why is it such a big deal?

Well, Dutchies love their football. City rivalries are huge, especially those between Ajax (Amsterdam), Feyenoord (Rotterdam), and PSV (Eindhoven).

And when we say rivalries, we mean rivalries. A recent match between Amsterdam and Feyenoord was suspended mid-game after supporters began throwing flares and fireworks onto the field.

Once the game was halted, supporters turned to the streets to riot, leading to the mobilisation of anti-riot police.

For Ajax, once the Goliath of the Dutch football world, to be brought to the bottom is, quite simply, crushing for their supporters and Amsterdammers in general.

One Amsterdammer reporter blatantly said in the post-match interview after Ajax’s 5-2 loss to PSV on Sunday: “This means a lot to people. An inky black day. Also for Amsterdam.”

Dramatic? Yes, but they take it that seriously. 😬

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮