Life is not without a sense of irony. After a mild, but cloudy winter, we’ve all been anticipating the coming of spring. Well, the joke’s on us, because coronavirus is forcing us to be indoors.

It’s already been a very sunny start of spring, with almost every day in the past two weeks being filled with that much-missed sun. The days have still been quite chilly, but all of that will change soon, as next week will see temperatures of up to 20 degrees. Yep, 20 degrees!

Record-breaking sunny weather

As a matter of fact, this beginning of spring has been the sunniest start of the season on record, with around 110 to 112 hours of sun, reports Weerplaza. That’s an average of 10 hours and five minutes of sun per day!

The last record was back in 1933, with 98 hours of sun, averaging 8 hours and 54 minutes per day.

Rest of this week will be kinda chilly

The rest of this week will remain kind of cold, despite the sunshine. We’ll be seeing 7 to 10 degrees Celsius. The nights will be cold and chilly but considering you don’t have any parties or events to go to, even better. Just grab a blanket, drink some tea and watch a movie.

Finally, by the time the weekend rolls in, the temperature will start to increase, reaching an average of 13 degrees on Saturday and even 16-17 degrees on Sunday in the southern part of the country.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for: up to 20 degrees next week

Yes, you heard it right. 20 degrees next week. We don’t believe it either, and truth be told, maybe it’s better that it does not happen, considering we’re all stuck indoors. Nonetheless, meteorologists believe there’s a fairly high chance for next week that we will be getting those sweet and warm 20 degrees. The average should be around 15-20 degrees, but the south of the country could even get more than 20.

Ad

What do you think, should the weather be a bit worse so at least we are justified to be in the house, or should we let that sun shine? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image: Skitterphoto/Pixabay