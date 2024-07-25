This Dutch island is about to receive energy generated from sea tides, here’s how

Image: SeaQurrent/Press Release

The Dutch have always been an innovative bunch with a love for sustainable measures. So it’s no surprise that up to 700 homes on the Dutch island of Ameland will be powered by tidal energy this year.

That’s right! Forget windmills and solar panels, the Dutch have found a new way to keep the lights on — and it involves an underwater kite.

Power from the tide?

Residents of the West Frisian island of Ameland will be putting the sea that surrounds them to good use, the NOS reports.

Using the power of the ebb and flow of the tides, a large aluminium kite, created by SeaQurrent, will use the tides to spin in a figure of eight.

This kite is attached by a cable to a generator on the seabed. As it moves, sustainable energy is created!

Need a more concise breakdown of the mechanics? I’m just a writer with a caffeine addiction, so you may want to take it from SeaQurrent themselves. 👇

Ameland, you sustainable heroes

Ameland has set itself an impressive goal. The island wants to be 15 years ahead of the rest of the Netherlands by becoming CO2-neutral by 2035.

Later this week, they will take a huge step towards this. SeaQurrent will place the kite on the sea bed off the southwestern tip of the island.

If all goes well, some 700 houses on the island should be supplied with tidal energy by the end of this year.

Feature Image:SeaQurrent/Press Release
