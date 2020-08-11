Facebook and Instagram users can now report images of the stereotypical Zwarte Piet for removal. “New wave” Zwarte Piets, such as soot streaks instead of blackface, will still be allowed on the platforms.

Removable content will include images that “clearly uses black face paint or makeup to darken the colour of the face, along with other stereotyping features such as a wig with curls or large lips.”

Zwarte Piet has been a hot button topic in the Netherlands in recent years. The golliwog-like figure, typically presented in blackface, with gold hoops, and a black curly wig has been accused of being reminiscent of slavery and Dutch colonial rule. Recently, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte came out in opposition to the figure, acknowledging the presence of institutionalized racism in the Netherlands.

What images are still allowed?

The below image would be considered inappropriate under the new rules due to the blackface, curly hair, and painted lips.

However, the following image depicts a Pete with soot streaks, so would likely be allowed under the new rules. Facebook has not yet specified if the presence of a black wig without blackface would be removable.

Zwarte Piet and the use of blackface are part of an “ongoing history of dehumanization and denial of civil rights” worldwide, the American company states.

However, some uses of the images are excepted from the rule. News reports, or messages from opponents of Zwarte Piet, will still be allowed.

The company says that the decision is not directly caused by recent Zwarte Piet debates, the Black Lives Matter movement, or the recent advertising boycott. Rather, it is a larger, ongoing process by Facebook against discrimination.