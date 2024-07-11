Here’s how to get the Dutch job of your dreams with Undutchables

Many people face challenges when it comes to finding their dream job in the Netherlands.

It’s no secret that the job market is becoming increasingly competitive, but getting a job in the Netherlands doesn’t have to be difficult if you know where to look — or rather, who to look with.

That’s because if there’s anyone who knows about finding jobs for internationals in the Netherlands, it’s Undutchables.

This international recruitment agency has years of experience pairing expats with the Dutch job of their dreams — and you could be next!

Ready to find your next job in the Netherlands? Here’s how.

Why Undutchables?

As the top recruitment agency for internationals and multilingual professionals in the Netherlands, Undutchables knows more than a thing or two about helping internationals find the perfect job.

They aim to connect eager professionals with reputable businesses based on their industry and needs and help build a good rapport with both candidates and companies in the Netherlands.

Look for job opportunities that match your personal situation and preferences. Image: Freepik

Do you want to work hybrid or have flexible hours? Undutchables can match you with the right company.

TIP: Are you looking for a job in the Netherlands in a language other than English? At Undutchables, you can filter job vacancies by language, so you can look for positions in French, German, and more! Have a look at their vacancies and find the right one for you.

All of their recruiters are internationally oriented and trained to give professional advice to job searchers in any field.

Rest assured, you’ll be working with experienced recruiters who know what it’s like to be an international looking for a job in the Netherlands.

How does it work?

Ready to start your job search with Undutchables? Here’s how their recruitment process works:

1. Register with Undutchables as a candidate in their database

First step: you have to register with Undutchables and join their extensive database.

Equipped with your CV and professional profile, Undutchables’ recruiters can match you to the most relevant and fitting vacancies.

Keep your CV up to date with all the important information. Image: Freepik

If you find an opening that seems suitable, you can also apply to vacancies on the Undutchables website yourself.

Of course, your data and CV are fully confidential, so your personal data will only be shared with companies with your permission.

2. Contact an Undutchables recruiter about a potential vacancy

Undutchables is always updating the website with new openings, and you can even sign up to get a job alert every time they post new vacancies.

If you find a job in the Netherlands that matches your interests, skills, and language preferences, you can apply for it through their website.

Applying to jobs in the Netherlands always takes time. Image: Depositphotos

Then, the recruitment consultant responsible for the vacancy can contact you to discuss the position in more detail. Appeltje eitje, toch? (easy peasy, right?)

An Undutchables recruiter can also contact you to apply for a vacancy that suits your profile, whichever comes first.

3. Go for a screening with Undutchables

When you’ve applied for your dream job, or Undutchables has found you a matching vacancy, you’ll be invited to a screening with their recruiters.

Geen stress (no stress), though — the preliminary interview will give recruiters an idea of your experiences, career ambitions, and overall suitability for the role.



Make a good first impression with the recruiters at Undutchables. Image: Freepik

You’ll also have a chance to ask any questions you may have about the vacancy and about finding work in the Netherlands in general.

Undutchables also offers insider tips for writing an excellent CV and doing job interviews.

4. Connect with the potential employer

After your screening with Undutchables, the recruiter will prepare your professional profile and CV and introduce you to the company.

Undutchables has built up quite the reputation for being a trusted recruitment agency for internationals in the Netherlands. Companies trust their recommendations, so you certainly won’t mind the extra advantage. 🤗

5. Have an interview with the company

If company recruiters or HR like what they see, they’ll invite you for their own interview.

Time for another interview! Image: Depositphotos

Undutchables is still part of the process, providing you with all the necessary information, as well as some insider advice to make sure you smash that interview.

From that point, companies will continue with their hiring process, which may consist of more interviews or some kind of skill assessment, depending on the job and company.

6. Get the Dutch job of your dreams!

After a successful round of interviews and assessments, you’ll be hired by the company: Gefeliciteerd! (Congratulations!).

The type of contract you’ll get will depend on the company and job requirements, but the recruiters at Undutchables will keep you informed and help you with contract and salary negotiations with the new company.

“Gefeliciteerd” on your new job! Image: Depositphotos

After all, you won’t want to get caught up with a company that doesn’t have a good sick leave policy.

Now it’s time to work hard and play hard. 😎

Job-hunting can be a tedious task, and it can be especially daunting if you’re looking for a job in another country.

It’s certainly nice knowing there’s someone knowledgeable and experienced in your corner who knows what it’s like to look for a job and work in the Netherlands.

With Undutchables, you’ll be able to navigate the Dutch job market like a pro and progress in your career quickly.

Have you worked with a recruitment agency in the past? Tell us about your experiences in the comments!