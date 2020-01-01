The Netherlands is still under thick fog and it looks like it isn’t going anywhere. KNMI has issued a code yellow warning for the same. It has reduced visibility so much that there was a huge chain crash in Friesland. One person was killed and 19 people were injured.

It’s going to be grey and the clouds are going to stick around but I think we’re all already used to this. If you are disappointed then just remember that there is nothing more typical than grey Dutch weather.

KNMI also issued a code red around midnight in Drenthe, Groningen and Friesland when visibility was as low as 10 metres in a lot of places. But things have improved since then. The code red has been changed to code yellow at around 4 am, so you might just be in the clear.

If you’re anywhere but Zeeland, know that visibility is less than 200 meters. Try to stay off the roads, and enjoy this new year’s day indoors because it’s bad out there. However, KNMI believes it is going to get better as the day progresses.

Feature Image: Markus Spiske/Pexels