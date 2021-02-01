Keen to enter a store that’s not your local Albert Heijn? Keep that chin up — the government wants to reopen shops as early as next week.

However, if you’re hanging out for a shopping spree you’ll need to be a little more patient. Shops will only be allowed to reopen so customers can collect orders made online or by phone.

The change could take effect from February 8, but whether it will happen or not isn’t set in stone. The cabinet remains concerned over the British coronavirus variant and will announce their final decision tomorrow.

It comes after RIVM reported 3714 infections yesterday, the lowest number seen since October 1.

The move is in line with two other recent coronavirus restriction easings made by the government. Yesterday it was announced that primary schools would also be allowed to reopen on February 8.

Meanwhile, sources from The Hague say that the government is planning to retire the 9 PM curfew from February 10.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook to stay up to date with all the coronavirus news in the Netherlands.

Ad

Feature Image: Anna Shvets/Pexels