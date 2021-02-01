If the number of Dutch coronavirus infections continues to fall, the nationwide curfew will end on February 10, sources in The Hague have told the NOS.

Last week, the number of coronavirus infections dropped to the lowest rate this winter and yesterday, the RIVM reported 3714 infections, the lowest number since October 1.

According to sources in The Hague, if this rate of decline continues, curfew will not be extended past the initial end date of February 10.

While this is yet to be formally confirmed, there does not seem to be any reason why the government would wish to extend the strict measure with the current numbers.

Tomorrow

The Dutch cabinet will meet tomorrow to make a formal decision about the end of the curfew. Tomorrow evening, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister for Health Hugo De Jonge will once again address the nation in a press conference.

It is believed the meeting will also discuss a roadmap, i.e a plan for how and when certain measures will be lifted throughout the Netherlands.

Feature Image: AVC Photo Studio/Pexels.