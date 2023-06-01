Number of Dutch adults with memory issues SPIKED after the pandemic

NewsHealth
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-confused-woman-memory-issues
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/contemplative-girl-with-gadgets-notepad_2081574.htm#query=memory%20problem&position=33&from_view=search&track=ais

Wondering what the long-term effects of the pandemic are? Well, it seems that memory and concentration issues are two that many Dutch adults are facing.

According to the NOS, research done by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) and the Netherlands Institute for Health Care Research (Nivel) showed a large increase in the number of adults visiting their GP for memory and concentration problems.

Many ages impacted

Adults between the ages of 45 and 74 visited doctors more often for cognitive issues in the first quarter of 2023. How much more, you ask? A whopping 40% more people from this age group sought help for the same issues compared to 2019.

“It is a development that worries us,” says Michel Dückers, professor by special appointment of Crisis, Safety and Health in Groningen and the research leader on behalf of RIVM and Nivel. 

It’s not only adults who are over 45 that are struggling with memory problems — 31% more people between the ages of 25 and 44 are also visiting their GP more often for the same reason. There was also an 18% increase for individuals over 75 years old.

“We still don’t know much about the long-term effects, but the picture is now emerging that the pandemic can lead to faster cognitive ageing on a significant scale,” Dückers tells NOS.

While COVID-19 hasn’t been proven to be the main cause yet, researchers believe it fits with what they know about the effects of the pandemic.

COVID-19’s effect on memory

So, what is causing the cognitive issues? Well, remember when we were all home alone and bored during lockdown — social isolation like this can actually accelerate cognitive decline. 

This is seen in people who did not get infected by COVID-19 but had early dementia during the pandemic. They deteriorated faster than expected. 

READ MORE | Save those COVID-19 tests: Dutch government decides self-tests are no longer necessary

Some people who did get contract a coronavirus infection have experienced long-lasting issues, such as memory and concentration problems. 

The flu and other infectious diseases can also cause these complaints, but it is more common after getting the coronavirus. 

Have you experienced memory and concentration issues after the pandemic? Tell us in the comments.

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
How long does it take to learn Dutch?
Next article
7 things that will get you fined while cycling in the Netherlands
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Breach of privacy: Dutch police accused of violating protestors’ rights

Amnesty International has claimed that Dutch police are violating protesters’ rights through intimidation, illegitimate ID checks, and abuse of power.  The...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

Breach of privacy: Dutch police accused of violating protestors’ rights

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
Amnesty International has claimed that Dutch police are violating protesters’ rights through intimidation, illegitimate ID checks, and abuse of power.  The international organisation spoke to...

Schiphol strikes again: Dutch airport to scrap 17,000 flights this year

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Schiphol has made everyone’s travel plans just a little bit more difficult. The infamous airport has decided to scrap another 17,000 flight paths by...

Expats and international students: how to not get scammed in the Netherlands

Veronika Licheva - 3
Moving to a new country is challenging enough as it is, so we don't need to add getting scams to our worries. We've made...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.